Lazard Asset Management LLC Sells 317 Shares of United Parks & Resorts Inc. (NYSE:PRKS)

Lazard Asset Management LLC reduced its stake in United Parks & Resorts Inc. (NYSE:PRKS – Free Report) by 6.6% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 4,511 shares of the company’s stock after selling 317 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC’s holdings in United Parks & Resorts were worth $252,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in United Parks & Resorts by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 52,963 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,976,000 after acquiring an additional 258 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC grew its stake in shares of United Parks & Resorts by 7.0% in the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 5,316 shares of the company’s stock worth $299,000 after buying an additional 350 shares in the last quarter. KBC Group NV grew its stake in shares of United Parks & Resorts by 60.2% in the 4th quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 1,698 shares of the company’s stock worth $95,000 after buying an additional 638 shares in the last quarter. Cannon Global Investment Management LLC grew its stake in shares of United Parks & Resorts by 5.9% in the 4th quarter. Cannon Global Investment Management LLC now owns 13,235 shares of the company’s stock worth $744,000 after buying an additional 735 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of United Parks & Resorts by 6.7% in the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 16,283 shares of the company’s stock worth $915,000 after buying an additional 1,021 shares in the last quarter.

United Parks & Resorts Stock Performance

NYSE:PRKS opened at $45.76 on Friday. United Parks & Resorts Inc. has a one year low of $37.68 and a one year high of $60.83. The firm has a market cap of $2.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.47 and a beta of 1.51. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $45.39 and a 200-day simple moving average of $51.23.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

United Parks & Resorts ( NYSE:PRKS Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 12th. The company reported ($0.29) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.23) by ($0.06). The firm had revenue of $286.95 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $294.28 million. United Parks & Resorts had a negative return on equity of 76.13% and a net margin of 13.85%. The company’s revenue was down 3.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($0.17) EPS. On average, research analysts predict that United Parks & Resorts Inc. will post 3.95 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts have commented on PRKS shares. Mizuho lifted their price objective on shares of United Parks & Resorts from $43.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 27th. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price objective on shares of United Parks & Resorts from $74.00 to $60.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 11th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of United Parks & Resorts from $50.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 13th. Macquarie dropped their price target on shares of United Parks & Resorts from $70.00 to $65.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 6th. Finally, Truist Financial dropped their price target on shares of United Parks & Resorts from $62.00 to $52.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $58.15.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, insider Byron Surrett sold 7,008 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.90, for a total value of $342,691.20. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 11,050 shares in the company, valued at $540,345. This represents a 38.81% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 1.30% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

United Parks & Resorts Company Profile

United Parks & Resorts, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the ownership and operation of theme parks. Its portfolio includes SeaWorld, Busch Gardens, Aquatica, Discovery Cove, Sesame Place, and Sea Rescue. The company was founded in 1959 and is headquartered in Orlando, FL.

Featured Articles

