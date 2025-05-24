Lazard Asset Management LLC Sells 19,963 Shares of Bioceres Crop Solutions Corp. (NASDAQ:BIOX)

Lazard Asset Management LLC decreased its stake in shares of Bioceres Crop Solutions Corp. (NASDAQ:BIOX – Free Report) by 35.0% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 37,030 shares of the company’s stock after selling 19,963 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC owned approximately 0.06% of Bioceres Crop Solutions worth $225,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in BIOX. Ping Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Bioceres Crop Solutions by 7.3% during the fourth quarter. Ping Capital Management Inc. now owns 44,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $268,000 after purchasing an additional 3,000 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its holdings in Bioceres Crop Solutions by 186.8% during the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 5,735 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 3,735 shares during the last quarter. Jump Financial LLC acquired a new position in Bioceres Crop Solutions during the fourth quarter worth $72,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in Bioceres Crop Solutions by 17.0% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 105,301 shares of the company’s stock worth $640,000 after purchasing an additional 15,328 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp acquired a new position in Bioceres Crop Solutions during the fourth quarter worth $93,000. Institutional investors own 17.68% of the company’s stock.

Shares of BIOX opened at $4.63 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $290.35 million, a PE ratio of 231.62 and a beta of 0.40. The company’s 50-day moving average is $4.35 and its 200-day moving average is $5.47. Bioceres Crop Solutions Corp. has a fifty-two week low of $3.51 and a fifty-two week high of $11.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 1.33 and a quick ratio of 0.96.

Bioceres Crop Solutions ( NASDAQ:BIOX Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 21st. The company reported ($0.02) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.10) by $0.08. Bioceres Crop Solutions had a net margin of 0.58% and a return on equity of 0.68%. The company had revenue of $59.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $61.80 million. Equities analysts forecast that Bioceres Crop Solutions Corp. will post -0.05 EPS for the current year.

A number of analysts have commented on the stock. Oppenheimer cut their price target on shares of Bioceres Crop Solutions from $8.00 to $7.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 22nd. Lake Street Capital cut their price target on shares of Bioceres Crop Solutions from $13.00 to $8.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 7th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group cut their price target on shares of Bioceres Crop Solutions from $7.00 to $6.50 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 13th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Bioceres Crop Solutions presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $8.63.

Bioceres Crop Solutions Corp., together with its subsidiaries, provides crop productivity solutions. It operates through Seed and Integrated Products, Crop Protection, and Crop Nutrition segments. The Seed and Integrated Products segment provides seed traits, germplasms, and seed treatment packs for healthier, and higher yielding crops.

