Lazard Asset Management LLC Grows Position in Ribbon Communications Inc. (NASDAQ:RBBN)

Lazard Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in Ribbon Communications Inc. (NASDAQ:RBBN – Free Report) by 402.1% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 52,588 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 42,115 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Ribbon Communications were worth $218,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Walleye Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Ribbon Communications in the 4th quarter valued at $43,000. Polymer Capital Management US LLC acquired a new position in shares of Ribbon Communications in the 4th quarter valued at $55,000. Penn Capital Management Company LLC acquired a new position in Ribbon Communications during the fourth quarter worth $56,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new position in Ribbon Communications during the fourth quarter worth $59,000. Finally, KLP Kapitalforvaltning AS acquired a new position in Ribbon Communications during the fourth quarter worth $64,000. 70.92% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of RBBN stock opened at $3.51 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 1.42 and a quick ratio of 1.16. The firm has a market cap of $619.67 million, a PE ratio of -10.97 and a beta of 1.36. The company has a 50-day moving average of $3.59 and a two-hundred day moving average of $3.96. Ribbon Communications Inc. has a 1-year low of $2.75 and a 1-year high of $5.38.

Ribbon Communications ( NASDAQ:RBBN Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 29th. The communications equipment provider reported ($0.03) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.01 by ($0.04). The company had revenue of $181.28 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $191.66 million. Ribbon Communications had a positive return on equity of 7.36% and a negative net margin of 6.50%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up .9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned ($0.01) EPS. On average, analysts predict that Ribbon Communications Inc. will post 0.18 EPS for the current year.

A number of research firms have weighed in on RBBN. Rosenblatt Securities restated a “buy” rating and set a $5.50 price objective on shares of Ribbon Communications in a research report on Wednesday, April 30th. Wall Street Zen cut shares of Ribbon Communications from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, May 2nd. B. Riley reduced their target price on shares of Ribbon Communications from $7.50 to $6.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 30th. Finally, JMP Securities reissued a “market outperform” rating and issued a $6.00 price objective on shares of Ribbon Communications in a report on Thursday, February 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Ribbon Communications currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $5.88.

Ribbon Communications Inc provides communications technology in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It operates through two segments, Cloud and Edge, and IP Optical Networks. The Cloud and Edge segment provides software and hardware products, solutions, and services for voice over internet protocol communications, voice over long-term evolution, and voice over 5G communications, and unified communications and collaboration.

