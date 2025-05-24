Lazard Asset Management LLC Cuts Holdings in Plymouth Industrial REIT, Inc. (NYSE:PLYM)

Lazard Asset Management LLC decreased its position in shares of Plymouth Industrial REIT, Inc. (NYSE:PLYM – Free Report) by 35.9% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 11,336 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,354 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Plymouth Industrial REIT were worth $200,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.
A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Plymouth Industrial REIT during the fourth quarter valued at about $389,000. Janus Henderson Group PLC grew its position in shares of Plymouth Industrial REIT by 27.0% during the fourth quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 39,397 shares of the company’s stock valued at $701,000 after purchasing an additional 8,375 shares in the last quarter. Graham Capital Management L.P. grew its position in shares of Plymouth Industrial REIT by 52.0% during the fourth quarter. Graham Capital Management L.P. now owns 18,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $322,000 after purchasing an additional 6,192 shares in the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG grew its position in Plymouth Industrial REIT by 57.1% in the fourth quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 41,261 shares of the company’s stock worth $734,000 after acquiring an additional 14,995 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE grew its position in Plymouth Industrial REIT by 4.0% in the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 139,150 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,477,000 after acquiring an additional 5,359 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.67% of the company’s stock.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
PLYM has been the subject of several recent research reports. Truist Financial dropped their price target on Plymouth Industrial REIT from $20.00 to $18.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, March 24th. Barclays dropped their price target on Plymouth Industrial REIT from $22.00 to $18.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, March 31st. KeyCorp dropped their price target on Plymouth Industrial REIT from $23.00 to $18.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 8th. Wedbush set a $17.00 price objective on shares of Plymouth Industrial REIT in a research note on Friday, February 28th. Finally, Robert W. Baird decreased their price objective on shares of Plymouth Industrial REIT from $20.00 to $19.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $21.10.
Plymouth Industrial REIT Stock Down 0.3%
Shares of NYSE PLYM opened at $15.95 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42, a quick ratio of 0.12 and a current ratio of 0.12. The firm has a market capitalization of $726.26 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 797.25 and a beta of 1.11. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $15.44 and a 200 day moving average price of $16.90. Plymouth Industrial REIT, Inc. has a 52-week low of $12.70 and a 52-week high of $24.71.
Plymouth Industrial REIT (NYSE:PLYM – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 1st. The company reported $0.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.45 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $45.57 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $47.69 million. Plymouth Industrial REIT had a net margin of 0.46% and a return on equity of 0.20%. Sell-side analysts expect that Plymouth Industrial REIT, Inc. will post 1.83 earnings per share for the current year.
Plymouth Industrial REIT Dividend Announcement
The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 30th. Investors of record on Monday, March 31st were paid a $0.24 dividend. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.02%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 31st. Plymouth Industrial REIT’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 31.48%.
About Plymouth Industrial REIT
Plymouth Industrial REIT, Inc (NYSE: PLYM) is a full service, vertically integrated real estate investment company focused on the acquisition, ownership and management of single and multi-tenant industrial properties. Our mission is to provide tenants with cost effective space that is functional, flexible and safe.
Further Reading
- Five stocks we like better than Plymouth Industrial REIT
- Insider Trading – What You Need to Know
- Pfizer’s 7.5% Dividend: Income Haven or House of Cards?
- Breakout Stocks: What They Are and How to Identify Them
- 3 Trades Members of Congress Are Making Right Now
- Top Stocks Investing in 5G Technology
- TJX Stock Price Stumble Is Your Chance to Pick Up a Bargain
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PLYM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Plymouth Industrial REIT, Inc. (NYSE:PLYM – Free Report).
Receive News & Ratings for Plymouth Industrial REIT Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Plymouth Industrial REIT and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.