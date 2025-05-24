Lazard Asset Management LLC Buys 6,173 Shares of Enel Chile S.A. (NYSE:ENIC)

Lazard Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Enel Chile S.A. (NYSE:ENIC – Free Report) by 9.0% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 74,616 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,173 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Enel Chile were worth $214,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Schechter Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Enel Chile by 2.1% during the 4th quarter. Schechter Investment Advisors LLC now owns 165,911 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $478,000 after buying an additional 3,435 shares during the last quarter. Inspire Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Enel Chile by 6.9% during the 4th quarter. Inspire Advisors LLC now owns 58,414 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $168,000 after buying an additional 3,792 shares during the last quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Enel Chile by 36.6% during the 4th quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 14,270 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $41,000 after buying an additional 3,827 shares during the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC lifted its position in shares of Enel Chile by 12.6% during the 4th quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 37,152 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $107,000 after buying an additional 4,146 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Corient Private Wealth LLC lifted its position in shares of Enel Chile by 5.9% during the 4th quarter. Corient Private Wealth LLC now owns 79,112 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $228,000 after buying an additional 4,418 shares during the last quarter. 3.20% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Enel Chile stock opened at $3.68 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $5.08 billion, a PE ratio of 6.02 and a beta of 0.90. Enel Chile S.A. has a 12 month low of $2.51 and a 12 month high of $4.05. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $3.45 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $3.16.

Enel Chile ( NYSE:ENIC Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 29th. The utilities provider reported $0.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.08 by $0.05. Enel Chile had a return on equity of 15.48% and a net margin of 17.33%. The company had revenue of $1,054.59 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1,095.67 billion. As a group, analysts predict that Enel Chile S.A. will post 0.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a semi-annual dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 23rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 16th were given a dividend of $0.1779 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 16th. This represents a dividend yield of 5.8%. Enel Chile’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 157.14%.

Separately, Wall Street Zen downgraded Enel Chile from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, May 16th.

Enel Chile SA, an electricity utility company, engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity in Chile. The company operates through Generation, and Distribution and Networks Segments. It generates electricity through various sources, such as hydroelectric, thermal, wind, solar, and geothermal power plants.

