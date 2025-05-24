Janus Henderson Group PLC Sells 18,604 Shares of NatWest Group plc (NYSE:NWG)

Janus Henderson Group PLC lessened its stake in NatWest Group plc (NYSE:NWG – Free Report) by 18.3% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 83,213 shares of the company’s stock after selling 18,604 shares during the period. Janus Henderson Group PLC’s holdings in NatWest Group were worth $846,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Whipplewood Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of NatWest Group during the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of NatWest Group by 161.4% during the 4th quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 2,894 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 1,787 shares during the last quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of NatWest Group during the 4th quarter valued at $35,000. Whittier Trust Co. bought a new stake in shares of NatWest Group during the 4th quarter valued at $42,000. Finally, Apollon Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of NatWest Group during the 4th quarter valued at $108,000. Institutional investors own 1.27% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages have commented on NWG. BNP Paribas cut shares of NatWest Group from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 4th. Peel Hunt cut shares of NatWest Group from a “strong-buy” rating to a “moderate buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 6th. Finally, Citigroup reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of NatWest Group in a research report on Monday, April 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy”.

NatWest Group Price Performance

Shares of NWG stock opened at $14.32 on Friday. NatWest Group plc has a 12-month low of $7.80 and a 12-month high of $14.35. The firm has a market capitalization of $57.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.53, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.85 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a quick ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $12.48 and a 200-day moving average of $11.29.

NatWest Group (NYSE:NWG – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 2nd. The company reported $0.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.34 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $5.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.80 billion. On average, equities research analysts forecast that NatWest Group plc will post 1.35 earnings per share for the current year.

NatWest Group Profile

NatWest Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides banking and financial products and services to personal, commercial, corporate, and institutional customers in the United Kingdom and internationally. It operates through Retail Banking, Private Banking, and Commercial & Institutional segments.

Featured Stories

