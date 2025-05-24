Janus Henderson Group PLC Purchases New Position in LandBridge Co LLC (NYSE:LB)

Janus Henderson Group PLC purchased a new stake in shares of LandBridge Co LLC (NYSE:LB – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 11,127 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $719,000.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Legal & General Group Plc bought a new position in LandBridge during the 4th quarter valued at about $689,000. Tocqueville Asset Management L.P. raised its stake in shares of LandBridge by 7.6% in the fourth quarter. Tocqueville Asset Management L.P. now owns 88,190 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,697,000 after acquiring an additional 6,240 shares during the last quarter. Schwartz Investment Counsel Inc. raised its stake in shares of LandBridge by 1.0% in the fourth quarter. Schwartz Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 426,568 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,556,000 after acquiring an additional 4,400 shares during the last quarter. Atlas Wealth Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of LandBridge during the fourth quarter worth approximately $443,000. Finally, Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. bought a new stake in shares of LandBridge during the fourth quarter worth approximately $234,000.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms recently weighed in on LB. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on shares of LandBridge from $82.00 to $93.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, May 16th. Barclays upped their target price on shares of LandBridge from $79.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, March 21st. Johnson Rice downgraded shares of LandBridge from a “buy” rating to an “accumulate” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Piper Sandler lowered their target price on shares of LandBridge from $79.00 to $70.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, March 7th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group upped their target price on shares of LandBridge from $73.00 to $88.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 26th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $60.67.

LandBridge Stock Up 0.5%

LandBridge stock opened at $78.46 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.74 billion and a PE ratio of 22.04. LandBridge Co LLC has a twelve month low of $18.75 and a twelve month high of $87.60. The company has a quick ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. The company has a 50 day moving average of $72.99 and a 200-day moving average of $69.85.

LandBridge Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 19th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 5th will be issued a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.51%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 5th. LandBridge’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 11.24%.

LandBridge Company Profile

LandBridge Company LLC owns and manages land and resources to support and enhance oil and natural gas development in the United States. It owns surface acres in and around the Delaware Basin in Texas and New Mexico. The company holds a portfolio of oil and gas royalties. It also sells brackish water and other surface composite materials.

