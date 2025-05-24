Janus Henderson Group PLC Increases Position in Match Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:MTCH)

Janus Henderson Group PLC boosted its holdings in shares of Match Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:MTCH – Free Report) by 2.9% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 20,688 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 576 shares during the period. Janus Henderson Group PLC’s holdings in Match Group were worth $677,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Ameriprise Financial Inc. boosted its holdings in Match Group by 24.2% in the 4th quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 10,499,123 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $343,427,000 after purchasing an additional 2,042,677 shares during the last quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in Match Group by 17.0% in the 4th quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 6,475,636 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $211,818,000 after purchasing an additional 939,078 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. boosted its holdings in Match Group by 25.3% in the 4th quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 5,827,217 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $190,608,000 after purchasing an additional 1,174,889 shares during the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership boosted its holdings in Match Group by 110.5% in the 4th quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 5,624,212 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $183,968,000 after purchasing an additional 2,952,470 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. boosted its holdings in Match Group by 11.0% in the 4th quarter. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. now owns 5,467,257 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $178,834,000 after purchasing an additional 541,556 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.05% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms have weighed in on MTCH. Barclays decreased their target price on shares of Match Group from $52.00 to $46.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 9th. UBS Group decreased their target price on shares of Match Group from $34.00 to $31.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on shares of Match Group from $29.00 to $28.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 9th. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price objective on shares of Match Group from $35.00 to $29.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 23rd. Finally, Wall Street Zen cut shares of Match Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, May 17th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have assigned a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Match Group presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $35.91.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Match Group news, CEO Spencer M. Rascoff bought 70,885 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 9th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $28.05 per share, for a total transaction of $1,988,324.25. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 137,478 shares in the company, valued at $3,856,257.90. This trade represents a 106.45% increase in their ownership of the stock. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, President Gary Swidler sold 242,209 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.86, for a total value of $7,958,987.74. Following the sale, the president now owns 1,690 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $55,533.40. The trade was a 99.31% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.64% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Match Group Stock Performance

Shares of MTCH opened at $29.21 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $29.63 and a 200-day simple moving average of $31.59. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.32 billion, a PE ratio of 14.46, a PEG ratio of 0.82 and a beta of 1.42. Match Group, Inc. has a 1 year low of $26.39 and a 1 year high of $38.84.

Match Group Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 18th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, July 3rd will be paid a $0.19 dividend. This represents a $0.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.60%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 3rd. Match Group’s payout ratio is presently 37.62%.

About Match Group

Match Group, Inc engages in the provision of dating products. Its portfolio of brands includes Tinder, Hinge, Match, Meetic, OkCupid, Pairs, Plenty Of Fish, Azar, BLK, and Hakuna, as well as a various other brands, each built to increase users' likelihood of connecting with others. Its services are available in over 40 languages to users worldwide.

