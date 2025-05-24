Janus Henderson Group PLC Has $996,000 Holdings in PriceSmart, Inc. (NASDAQ:PSMT)

Janus Henderson Group PLC boosted its holdings in PriceSmart, Inc. (NASDAQ:PSMT – Free Report) by 14.9% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 10,813 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,400 shares during the quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC’s holdings in PriceSmart were worth $996,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Personal CFO Solutions LLC boosted its stake in shares of PriceSmart by 4.8% during the fourth quarter. Personal CFO Solutions LLC now owns 3,036 shares of the company’s stock valued at $280,000 after purchasing an additional 140 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE boosted its stake in shares of PriceSmart by 4.6% during the fourth quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 3,614 shares of the company’s stock valued at $333,000 after purchasing an additional 160 shares in the last quarter. Blue Trust Inc. raised its position in shares of PriceSmart by 22.8% during the fourth quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 1,278 shares of the company’s stock worth $117,000 after acquiring an additional 237 shares during the last quarter. Mariner LLC raised its position in shares of PriceSmart by 10.2% during the fourth quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 2,636 shares of the company’s stock worth $243,000 after acquiring an additional 245 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can raised its position in shares of PriceSmart by 7.9% during the fourth quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 3,383 shares of the company’s stock worth $312,000 after acquiring an additional 249 shares during the last quarter. 80.46% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Separately, Wall Street Zen upgraded PriceSmart from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, March 10th.

Shares of PSMT opened at $104.36 on Friday. PriceSmart, Inc. has a 1 year low of $77.51 and a 1 year high of $108.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a current ratio of 1.26 and a quick ratio of 0.43. The company has a market capitalization of $3.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.99 and a beta of 0.75. The business has a 50-day moving average of $94.88 and a 200-day moving average of $92.05.

PriceSmart (NASDAQ:PSMT – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 9th. The company reported $1.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.51 by ($0.06). PriceSmart had a return on equity of 12.29% and a net margin of 2.76%. The company had revenue of $1.36 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.34 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.31 earnings per share. PriceSmart’s revenue was up 5.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that PriceSmart, Inc. will post 5.28 earnings per share for the current year.

In other PriceSmart news, EVP Francisco Velasco sold 550 shares of PriceSmart stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $99.74, for a total value of $54,857.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 78,458 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,825,400.92. The trade was a 0.70% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Paul Kovaleski sold 896 shares of PriceSmart stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.85, for a total value of $90,361.60. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 43,039 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,340,483.15. The trade was a 2.04% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 9,836 shares of company stock worth $1,005,273. 17.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

PriceSmart, Inc owns and operates U.S.-style membership shopping warehouse clubs in the United States, Central America, the Caribbean, and Colombia. The company provides basic and private label consumer products under the Member's Selection brand, including groceries, cleaning supplies, health and beauty aids, meat, produce, deli, seafood, and poultry.

