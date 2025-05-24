Janus Henderson Group PLC Has $899,000 Stake in Manhattan Associates, Inc. (NASDAQ:MANH)

Janus Henderson Group PLC boosted its position in shares of Manhattan Associates, Inc. (NASDAQ:MANH – Free Report) by 20.5% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,327 shares of the software maker’s stock after buying an additional 565 shares during the period. Janus Henderson Group PLC’s holdings in Manhattan Associates were worth $899,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of MANH. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Manhattan Associates by 0.8% in the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,702,557 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,811,299,000 after acquiring an additional 50,538 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Manhattan Associates by 16.2% in the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,227,669 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $602,005,000 after acquiring an additional 310,257 shares during the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Manhattan Associates by 43.2% in the fourth quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 1,916,509 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $517,917,000 after acquiring an additional 578,295 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Manhattan Associates by 3.1% in the fourth quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,861,160 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $502,960,000 after acquiring an additional 55,334 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its holdings in shares of Manhattan Associates by 101.1% in the fourth quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 1,673,776 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $452,321,000 after acquiring an additional 841,276 shares during the last quarter. 98.45% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms have recently commented on MANH. Piper Sandler dropped their target price on shares of Manhattan Associates from $268.00 to $200.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, March 14th. Robert W. Baird set a $212.00 target price on shares of Manhattan Associates and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday. William Blair upgraded shares of Manhattan Associates from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 13th. Truist Financial lifted their target price on shares of Manhattan Associates from $190.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, DA Davidson lifted their target price on shares of Manhattan Associates from $200.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $210.14.

Manhattan Associates Price Performance

NASDAQ MANH opened at $185.23 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 52.77 and a beta of 1.13. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $174.25 and a 200 day simple moving average of $221.26. Manhattan Associates, Inc. has a one year low of $140.81 and a one year high of $312.60.

Insider Activity

In other news, CFO Dennis B. Story sold 2,788 shares of Manhattan Associates stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $170.83, for a total value of $476,274.04. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 101,263 shares in the company, valued at $17,298,758.29. The trade was a 2.68% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 0.88% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Manhattan Associates Company Profile

Manhattan Associates, Inc develops, sells, deploys, services, and maintains software solutions to manage supply chains, inventory, and omni-channel operations. It offers Warehouse Management Solution for managing goods and information across the distribution centers; Manhattan Active Warehouse Management, a cloud native and version less application for the associate; and Transportation Management Solution for helping shippers navigate their way through the demands and meet customer service expectations at the lowest possible freight costs; Manhattan SCALE, a portfolio of logistics execution solution; and Manhattan Active Omni, which offers order management, store inventory and fulfillment, POS, and customer engagement tools for enterprises and stores.

