Janus Henderson Group PLC Has $690,000 Position in Xenia Hotels & Resorts, Inc. (NYSE:XHR)

Janus Henderson Group PLC increased its holdings in shares of Xenia Hotels & Resorts, Inc. (NYSE:XHR – Free Report) by 21.1% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 46,398 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 8,100 shares during the quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC’s holdings in Xenia Hotels & Resorts were worth $690,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Metis Global Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of Xenia Hotels & Resorts by 11.4% during the 4th quarter. Metis Global Partners LLC now owns 11,696 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $174,000 after acquiring an additional 1,194 shares during the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc increased its holdings in shares of Xenia Hotels & Resorts by 16.5% during the 4th quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 8,817 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $131,000 after acquiring an additional 1,250 shares during the last quarter. Swiss National Bank increased its holdings in shares of Xenia Hotels & Resorts by 0.8% during the 4th quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 200,580 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,981,000 after acquiring an additional 1,500 shares during the last quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Xenia Hotels & Resorts by 500.6% in the 4th quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC now owns 1,988 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 1,657 shares during the period. Finally, MetLife Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in Xenia Hotels & Resorts by 2.6% in the 4th quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 65,000 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $966,000 after purchasing an additional 1,661 shares during the period. 92.43% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Xenia Hotels & Resorts Stock Performance

NYSE:XHR opened at $11.59 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $11.11 and a 200-day moving average price of $13.48. The company has a market cap of $1.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 50.40 and a beta of 1.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 2.20 and a current ratio of 2.20. Xenia Hotels & Resorts, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $8.55 and a fifty-two week high of $16.50.

Xenia Hotels & Resorts ( NYSE:XHR Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Friday, May 2nd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.51 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.42 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $288.93 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $276.51 million. Xenia Hotels & Resorts had a return on equity of 1.86% and a net margin of 2.37%. The company’s revenue was up 8.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.44 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Xenia Hotels & Resorts, Inc. will post 1.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Xenia Hotels & Resorts announced that its board has authorized a share repurchase plan on Wednesday, May 14th that authorizes the company to buyback $100.00 million in shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the real estate investment trust to repurchase up to 8.3% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are often an indication that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

Xenia Hotels & Resorts Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 30th will be given a dividend of $0.14 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 30th. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.83%. Xenia Hotels & Resorts’s payout ratio is 254.55%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

XHR has been the subject of several recent research reports. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on Xenia Hotels & Resorts from $11.00 to $9.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 22nd. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded Xenia Hotels & Resorts from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $18.00 to $10.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 9th. Wall Street Zen upgraded Xenia Hotels & Resorts from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, May 5th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on Xenia Hotels & Resorts from $18.00 to $17.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, February 18th. Finally, KeyCorp reduced their price target on Xenia Hotels & Resorts from $17.00 to $16.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, March 24th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $13.50.

Xenia Hotels & Resorts Company Profile

Xenia Hotels & Resorts, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which engages in the provision of investment in luxury and upper upscale hotels and resorts. It also owns a diversified portfolio of lodging properties operated by Marriott, Kimpton, Hyatt, Aston, Fairmong, and Loews. The company was founded in 2007 and is headquartered in Orlando, FL.

