Janus Henderson Group PLC Has $641,000 Stake in Target Hospitality Corp. (NASDAQ:TH)

Janus Henderson Group PLC raised its position in Target Hospitality Corp. (NASDAQ:TH – Free Report) by 9.4% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 66,295 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,710 shares during the quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC owned 0.07% of Target Hospitality worth $641,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its stake in shares of Target Hospitality by 15.5% in the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 12,318 shares of the company’s stock valued at $119,000 after purchasing an additional 1,650 shares during the period. Fox Run Management L.L.C. increased its position in shares of Target Hospitality by 17.6% in the fourth quarter. Fox Run Management L.L.C. now owns 14,473 shares of the company’s stock valued at $140,000 after acquiring an additional 2,161 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC increased its position in shares of Target Hospitality by 16.3% in the fourth quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 16,110 shares of the company’s stock valued at $156,000 after acquiring an additional 2,262 shares during the last quarter. AdvisorShares Investments LLC increased its position in shares of Target Hospitality by 13.7% in the fourth quarter. AdvisorShares Investments LLC now owns 24,889 shares of the company’s stock valued at $241,000 after acquiring an additional 3,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AlphaQuest LLC increased its position in shares of Target Hospitality by 275.9% in the fourth quarter. AlphaQuest LLC now owns 4,578 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after acquiring an additional 3,360 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 32.40% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts recently issued reports on TH shares. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on Target Hospitality from $5.00 to $7.50 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, March 31st. Northland Capmk raised Target Hospitality from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 29th. Northland Securities raised Target Hospitality from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $11.00 to $15.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 29th. Finally, Wall Street Zen downgraded Target Hospitality from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, one has issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Target Hospitality currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $11.25.

Target Hospitality Stock Performance

Target Hospitality stock opened at $7.37 on Friday. Target Hospitality Corp. has a 52 week low of $4.00 and a 52 week high of $11.57. The stock has a market capitalization of $732.31 million, a P/E ratio of 8.47, a PEG ratio of 1.81 and a beta of 1.89. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $6.73 and a 200 day simple moving average of $7.97.

Target Hospitality (NASDAQ:TH – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 19th. The company reported ($0.05) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.02) by ($0.03). Target Hospitality had a return on equity of 22.80% and a net margin of 20.84%. The business had revenue of $69.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $65.37 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.20 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 34.5% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that Target Hospitality Corp. will post 0.65 earnings per share for the current year.

About Target Hospitality

Target Hospitality Corp. operates as a specialty rental and hospitality services company in North America. The company operates through two segments, Hospitality & Facilities Services – South and Government. It owns a network of specialty rental accommodation units. In addition, the company provides catering and food, maintenance, housekeeping, grounds-keeping, security, health and recreation facilities, workforce community management, concierge, and laundry services.

