Focus Partners Wealth Boosts Stake in Medical Properties Trust, Inc. (NYSE:MPW)

Focus Partners Wealth raised its position in Medical Properties Trust, Inc. (NYSE:MPW – Free Report) by 24.1% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 29,275 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 5,692 shares during the period. Focus Partners Wealth’s holdings in Medical Properties Trust were worth $116,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Allworth Financial LP boosted its position in Medical Properties Trust by 230.4% in the 4th quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 6,082 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 4,241 shares during the last quarter. Silver Oak Securities Incorporated bought a new position in shares of Medical Properties Trust during the fourth quarter worth about $40,000. RFG Advisory LLC bought a new position in shares of Medical Properties Trust during the fourth quarter worth about $40,000. Verus Capital Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Medical Properties Trust during the fourth quarter worth about $40,000. Finally, RS Crum Inc. bought a new position in shares of Medical Properties Trust during the fourth quarter worth about $40,000. 71.79% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on shares of Medical Properties Trust from $4.00 to $5.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Monday, March 10th. Wall Street Zen raised shares of Medical Properties Trust from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, March 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on shares of Medical Properties Trust from $4.00 to $5.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Monday, March 10th. Finally, BNP Paribas raised shares of Medical Properties Trust from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $5.00 to $9.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $5.75.

Medical Properties Trust Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:MPW opened at $4.59 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $5.38 and its two-hundred day moving average is $4.84. Medical Properties Trust, Inc. has a 52 week low of $3.51 and a 52 week high of $6.55. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.75 billion, a P/E ratio of -1.09, a PEG ratio of 1.01 and a beta of 1.41. The company has a current ratio of 2.38, a quick ratio of 2.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.69.

Medical Properties Trust (NYSE:MPW – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 1st. The real estate investment trust reported $0.14 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.15 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $223.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $233.80 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.24 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 17.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that Medical Properties Trust, Inc. will post 0.78 earnings per share for the current year.

Medical Properties Trust Profile

Medical Properties Trust, Inc is a self-advised real estate investment trust formed in 2003 to acquire and develop net-leased hospital facilities. From its inception in Birmingham, Alabama, the Company has grown to become one of the world's largest owners of hospital real estate with 441 facilities and approximately 44,000 licensed beds as of September 30, 2023.

