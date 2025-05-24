DuPont de Nemours, Inc. (NYSE:DD) Shares Sold by Lazard Asset Management LLC

Lazard Asset Management LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of DuPont de Nemours, Inc. (NYSE:DD – Free Report) by 10.2% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 2,268 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 257 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC’s holdings in DuPont de Nemours were worth $172,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Simon Quick Advisors LLC acquired a new position in DuPont de Nemours during the fourth quarter worth about $449,000. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC increased its stake in DuPont de Nemours by 5.2% in the 4th quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 109,166 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $8,324,000 after purchasing an additional 5,362 shares in the last quarter. Traynor Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in DuPont de Nemours by 15.0% in the 4th quarter. Traynor Capital Management Inc. now owns 4,020 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $307,000 after purchasing an additional 525 shares in the last quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC increased its stake in DuPont de Nemours by 112.5% in the 4th quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC now owns 10,381 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $796,000 after purchasing an additional 5,495 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Avior Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in DuPont de Nemours by 22.7% in the 4th quarter. Avior Wealth Management LLC now owns 741 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $57,000 after purchasing an additional 137 shares in the last quarter. 73.96% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get DuPont de Nemours alerts:

DuPont de Nemours Stock Down 0.6%

Shares of DuPont de Nemours stock opened at $67.62 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $28.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.49, a P/E/G ratio of 2.15 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a current ratio of 1.33 and a quick ratio of 0.88. DuPont de Nemours, Inc. has a 52-week low of $53.77 and a 52-week high of $90.06. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $66.71 and a 200-day simple moving average of $75.03.

DuPont de Nemours Announces Dividend

DuPont de Nemours ( NYSE:DD Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 2nd. The basic materials company reported $1.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.95 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $3.07 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.05 billion. DuPont de Nemours had a return on equity of 7.12% and a net margin of 5.47%. The firm’s revenue was up 4.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.79 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that DuPont de Nemours, Inc. will post 4.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 16th. Investors of record on Friday, May 30th will be paid a $0.41 dividend. This represents a $1.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.43%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 30th. DuPont de Nemours’s payout ratio is -863.16%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the company. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on DuPont de Nemours from $101.00 to $90.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 24th. Mizuho decreased their price objective on DuPont de Nemours from $100.00 to $80.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 15th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on DuPont de Nemours from $105.00 to $81.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 9th. Citigroup decreased their price objective on DuPont de Nemours from $95.00 to $74.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 8th. Finally, Barclays decreased their price objective on DuPont de Nemours from $89.00 to $73.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 29th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $85.92.

View Our Latest Stock Report on DD

DuPont de Nemours Company Profile

(Free Report)

DuPont de Nemours, Inc provides technology-based materials and solutions in the United States, Canada, the Asia Pacific, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. It operates through Electronics & Industrial, Water & Protection, and Corporate & Other segments. The Electronics & Industrial segment supplies materials and solutions for the fabrication of semiconductors and integrated circuits.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for DuPont de Nemours, Inc. (NYSE:DD – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for DuPont de Nemours Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DuPont de Nemours and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.