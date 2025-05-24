Coastal Financial Co. (NASDAQ:CCB) Shares Sold by Janus Henderson Group PLC

Janus Henderson Group PLC trimmed its position in shares of Coastal Financial Co. (NASDAQ:CCB – Free Report) by 1.6% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 11,229 shares of the company’s stock after selling 182 shares during the period. Janus Henderson Group PLC’s holdings in Coastal Financial were worth $954,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in CCB. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its position in shares of Coastal Financial by 1.9% during the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 8,297 shares of the company’s stock worth $704,000 after purchasing an additional 156 shares during the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. increased its stake in shares of Coastal Financial by 0.9% during the fourth quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 45,886 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,896,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares during the period. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its holdings in Coastal Financial by 179.4% during the fourth quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 718 shares of the company’s stock worth $61,000 after buying an additional 461 shares in the last quarter. Empowered Funds LLC boosted its holdings in Coastal Financial by 4.6% during the fourth quarter. Empowered Funds LLC now owns 11,591 shares of the company’s stock worth $984,000 after buying an additional 507 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bridgeway Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Coastal Financial by 2.9% during the fourth quarter. Bridgeway Capital Management LLC now owns 18,091 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,536,000 after buying an additional 507 shares in the last quarter. 59.24% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms recently commented on CCB. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods decreased their price objective on shares of Coastal Financial from $114.00 to $110.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 30th. Raymond James decreased their price objective on shares of Coastal Financial from $105.00 to $100.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 30th. Stephens reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a $100.00 price objective on shares of Coastal Financial in a research note on Tuesday, March 18th. Finally, Hovde Group decreased their price objective on shares of Coastal Financial from $120.00 to $110.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 30th.

Coastal Financial Trading Down 1.6%

Shares of NASDAQ:CCB opened at $86.01 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $84.97 and a two-hundred day moving average of $83.79. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.46 and a beta of 0.94. Coastal Financial Co. has a 12-month low of $42.64 and a 12-month high of $102.25. The company has a quick ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14.

Coastal Financial (NASDAQ:CCB – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 29th. The company reported $0.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.93 by ($0.30). The company had revenue of $139.54 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $158.65 million. Coastal Financial had a net margin of 6.43% and a return on equity of 14.98%. On average, equities analysts expect that Coastal Financial Co. will post 4.59 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Coastal Financial

In other news, Director Gregory A. Tisdel sold 1,600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $79.07, for a total transaction of $126,512.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 14,006 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,107,454.42. This trade represents a 10.25% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO Joel G. Edwards sold 3,128 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $88.44, for a total transaction of $276,640.32. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 41,387 shares in the company, valued at $3,660,266.28. This represents a 7.03% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 16.82% of the company’s stock.

Coastal Financial Company Profile

Coastal Financial Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Coastal Community Bank that provides various banking products and services to small and medium-sized businesses, professionals, and individuals in the Puget Sound region in Washington. It accepts a range of deposit products, including demand and savings accounts, time deposits, and money market accounts.

