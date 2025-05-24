74,749 Shares in Lucid Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:LCID) Acquired by Lazard Asset Management LLC

Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Lucid Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:LCID – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 74,749 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $224,000.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. bought a new position in Lucid Group during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Accredited Investors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Lucid Group in the fourth quarter worth approximately $30,000. Proficio Capital Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Lucid Group in the fourth quarter worth approximately $31,000. DRW Securities LLC bought a new position in shares of Lucid Group in the fourth quarter worth approximately $31,000. Finally, First National Corp MA ADV bought a new position in shares of Lucid Group in the fourth quarter worth approximately $32,000. 75.17% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Lucid Group Stock Performance

Shares of Lucid Group stock opened at $2.56 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 3.71, a quick ratio of 3.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.81 billion, a P/E ratio of -1.91 and a beta of 0.88. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $2.48 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $2.57. Lucid Group, Inc. has a 12 month low of $1.93 and a 12 month high of $4.43.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Lucid Group ( NASDAQ:LCID Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 6th. The company reported ($0.24) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.23) by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $235.05 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $250.50 million. Lucid Group had a negative net margin of 406.63% and a negative return on equity of 74.67%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 36.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($0.27) EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that Lucid Group, Inc. will post -1.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on LCID. Benchmark restated a “buy” rating and issued a $5.00 target price on shares of Lucid Group in a report on Friday, March 7th. Redburn Atlantic lowered Lucid Group from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $3.50 to $1.13 in a research note on Monday, February 24th. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price target on Lucid Group from $3.50 to $3.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 27th. Morgan Stanley raised Lucid Group from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $3.00 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 18th. Finally, Bank of America lowered Lucid Group from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $3.00 to $1.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 26th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $2.68.

About Lucid Group

Lucid Group, Inc a technology company, designs, engineers, manufactures, and sells electric vehicles (EV), EV powertrains, and battery systems. It also designs and develops proprietary software in-house for Lucid vehicles. The company sells vehicles directly to consumers through its retail sales network and direct online sales, including Lucid Financial Services.

