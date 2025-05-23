William Blair Has Negative Outlook of NVIDIA FY2027 Earnings

NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA – Free Report) – Analysts at William Blair cut their FY2027 earnings estimates for shares of NVIDIA in a note issued to investors on Monday, May 19th. William Blair analyst S. Naji now forecasts that the computer hardware maker will post earnings of $5.00 per share for the year, down from their previous forecast of $5.29. William Blair has a “Outperform” rating on the stock. The consensus estimate for NVIDIA’s current full-year earnings is $2.77 per share.

NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 26th. The computer hardware maker reported $0.89 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.84 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $39.33 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $38.16 billion. NVIDIA had a return on equity of 114.83% and a net margin of 55.69%.

Several other brokerages have also recently commented on NVDA. DZ Bank upgraded shares of NVIDIA from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 28th. Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $200.00 target price on shares of NVIDIA in a research report on Wednesday, April 16th. Piper Sandler reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of NVIDIA in a research report on Friday, April 25th. Wedbush reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $175.00 target price on shares of NVIDIA in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Tigress Financial reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of NVIDIA in a research report on Wednesday, February 26th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, thirty-six have issued a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $164.84.

NVIDIA Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:NVDA opened at $132.83 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.25 trillion, a P/E ratio of 52.27, a P/E/G ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 2.11. NVIDIA has a 1-year low of $86.62 and a 1-year high of $195.95. The company has a current ratio of 4.10, a quick ratio of 3.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $113.57 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $126.99.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On NVIDIA

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. grew its stake in shares of NVIDIA by 0.3% in the third quarter. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. now owns 120,634 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $14,650,000 after buying an additional 350 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its holdings in NVIDIA by 3.7% during the third quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 35,627,274 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $4,326,576,000 after purchasing an additional 1,285,897 shares during the period. Abel Hall LLC grew its holdings in NVIDIA by 4.5% during the third quarter. Abel Hall LLC now owns 27,718 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $3,366,000 after purchasing an additional 1,199 shares during the period. Guardian Wealth Management Inc. grew its holdings in NVIDIA by 428.5% during the third quarter. Guardian Wealth Management Inc. now owns 1,982 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $241,000 after purchasing an additional 1,607 shares during the period. Finally, M&T Bank Corp grew its holdings in NVIDIA by 5.1% during the third quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 3,858,775 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $468,609,000 after purchasing an additional 186,652 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 65.27% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at NVIDIA

In other news, insider Donald F. Robertson, Jr. sold 4,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $116.80, for a total transaction of $525,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 479,428 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $55,997,190.40. This trade represents a 0.93% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director John Dabiri sold 2,663 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.00, for a total value of $292,930.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 17,279 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,900,690. The trade was a 13.35% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 147,147 shares of company stock valued at $17,133,207 in the last ninety days. 4.23% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

NVIDIA Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 2nd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 12th were paid a dividend of $0.01 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 12th. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.03%. NVIDIA’s dividend payout ratio is currently 1.36%.

NVIDIA Company Profile

NVIDIA Corporation provides graphics and compute and networking solutions in the United States, Taiwan, China, Hong Kong, and internationally. The Graphics segment offers GeForce GPUs for gaming and PCs, the GeForce NOW game streaming service and related infrastructure, and solutions for gaming platforms; Quadro/NVIDIA RTX GPUs for enterprise workstation graphics; virtual GPU or vGPU software for cloud-based visual and virtual computing; automotive platforms for infotainment systems; and Omniverse software for building and operating metaverse and 3D internet applications.

