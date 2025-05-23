Tumwater Wealth Management LLC Makes New Investment in Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT)

Tumwater Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 2,924 shares of the software giant’s stock, valued at approximately $1,233,000. Microsoft comprises about 0.6% of Tumwater Wealth Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 11th largest position.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. boosted its position in Microsoft by 7.3% in the fourth quarter. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. now owns 552,911 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $233,052,000 after purchasing an additional 37,558 shares during the last quarter. Ascent Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Microsoft in the fourth quarter worth about $2,454,000. Ironsides Asset Advisors LLC boosted its position in Microsoft by 15.6% in the fourth quarter. Ironsides Asset Advisors LLC now owns 3,914 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $1,650,000 after purchasing an additional 529 shares during the last quarter. Pollock Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Microsoft in the fourth quarter worth about $1,369,000. Finally, Avalon Trust Co boosted its position in Microsoft by 1.1% in the fourth quarter. Avalon Trust Co now owns 241,415 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $101,756,000 after purchasing an additional 2,538 shares during the last quarter. 71.13% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Microsoft alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms have recently commented on MSFT. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on Microsoft from $465.00 to $475.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 1st. Bank of America decreased their price objective on Microsoft from $510.00 to $480.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 15th. Benchmark reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Microsoft in a research note on Thursday, May 1st. Guggenheim reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Microsoft in a research note on Thursday, May 1st. Finally, Barclays raised their price objective on Microsoft from $430.00 to $494.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 1st. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-one have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $513.13.

Microsoft Stock Up 0.5%

Shares of MSFT opened at $454.86 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.38 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.62, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.21 and a beta of 0.99. Microsoft Co. has a 1 year low of $344.79 and a 1 year high of $468.35. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $401.04 and its 200-day simple moving average is $413.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 1.35 and a quick ratio of 1.34.

Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 30th. The software giant reported $3.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.22 by $0.24. The business had revenue of $70.07 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $68.54 billion. Microsoft had a return on equity of 33.36% and a net margin of 35.43%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.94 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that Microsoft Co. will post 13.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Microsoft Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 12th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.83 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 15th. This represents a $3.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.73%. Microsoft’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 25.66%.

Insider Transactions at Microsoft

In other news, insider Bradford L. Smith sold 6,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $433.17, for a total transaction of $2,599,020.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 471,036 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $204,038,664.12. The trade was a 1.26% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Amy Coleman sold 13,243 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $452.01, for a total value of $5,985,968.43. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 43,100 shares in the company, valued at approximately $19,481,631. This represents a 23.50% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 131,743 shares of company stock valued at $58,375,673 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.03% of the company’s stock.

About Microsoft

(Free Report)

Microsoft Corporation develops and supports software, services, devices and solutions worldwide. The Productivity and Business Processes segment offers office, exchange, SharePoint, Microsoft Teams, office 365 Security and Compliance, Microsoft viva, and Microsoft 365 copilot; and office consumer services, such as Microsoft 365 consumer subscriptions, Office licensed on-premises, and other office services.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MSFT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Microsoft Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Microsoft and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.