Truist Financial Issues Positive Forecast for Home Depot (NYSE:HD) Stock Price

Home Depot (NYSE:HD – Free Report) had its price target boosted by Truist Financial from $393.00 to $417.00 in a report released on Tuesday morning, MarketBeat.com reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the home improvement retailer’s stock.

Other equities research analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on shares of Home Depot from $445.00 to $420.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 8th. Guggenheim restated a “buy” rating and issued a $450.00 target price on shares of Home Depot in a report on Wednesday, February 26th. KGI Securities upgraded shares of Home Depot to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, March 3rd. Hsbc Global Res upgraded shares of Home Depot from a “moderate sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 26th. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $455.00 target price on shares of Home Depot in a report on Tuesday. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-one have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $427.92.

Home Depot Price Performance

HD stock opened at $365.95 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $363.77 billion, a PE ratio of 24.86, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.03 and a beta of 1.05. The company’s 50-day moving average is $359.62 and its 200-day moving average is $387.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.65, a current ratio of 1.13 and a quick ratio of 0.31. Home Depot has a 1 year low of $323.77 and a 1 year high of $439.37.

Home Depot (NYSE:HD – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 20th. The home improvement retailer reported $3.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.59 by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $39.86 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $39.24 billion. Home Depot had a return on equity of 452.60% and a net margin of 9.45%. Home Depot’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $3.63 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Home Depot will post 15.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Home Depot Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 18th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 5th will be paid a dividend of $2.30 per share. This represents a $9.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.51%. Home Depot’s payout ratio is currently 62.42%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Home Depot

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of HD. Synergy Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Home Depot during the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Wingate Wealth Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Home Depot during the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. Navigoe LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Home Depot during the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. Abound Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Home Depot during the 1st quarter worth approximately $31,000. Finally, Bradley & Co. Private Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Home Depot during the 4th quarter worth approximately $32,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.86% of the company’s stock.

Home Depot Company Profile

The Home Depot, Inc operates as a home improvement retailer in the United States and internationally. It sells various building materials, home improvement products, lawn and garden products, and décor products, as well as facilities maintenance, repair, and operations products. The company also offers installation services for flooring, water heaters, bath, garage doors, cabinets, cabinet makeovers, countertops, sheds, furnaces and central air systems, and windows.

