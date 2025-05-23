Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Limited (NYSE:TEVA) Shares Sold by Cetera Investment Advisers

Cetera Investment Advisers reduced its stake in Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Limited (NYSE:TEVA – Free Report) by 1.7% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 53,105 shares of the company’s stock after selling 899 shares during the quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers’ holdings in Teva Pharmaceutical Industries were worth $1,170,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Diversify Advisory Services LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries by 2.5% in the 4th quarter. Diversify Advisory Services LLC now owns 20,355 shares of the company’s stock worth $426,000 after acquiring an additional 496 shares during the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans increased its stake in Teva Pharmaceutical Industries by 0.3% during the 4th quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 225,210 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,964,000 after buying an additional 699 shares during the period. Townsquare Capital LLC increased its stake in Teva Pharmaceutical Industries by 2.1% during the 4th quarter. Townsquare Capital LLC now owns 40,162 shares of the company’s stock worth $885,000 after buying an additional 812 shares during the period. Metis Global Partners LLC increased its stake in Teva Pharmaceutical Industries by 6.7% during the 4th quarter. Metis Global Partners LLC now owns 13,697 shares of the company’s stock worth $302,000 after buying an additional 860 shares during the period. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its stake in Teva Pharmaceutical Industries by 27.7% during the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 4,377 shares of the company’s stock worth $96,000 after buying an additional 949 shares during the period. 54.05% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Teva Pharmaceutical Industries alerts:

Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Trading Up 2.4%

Shares of NYSE:TEVA opened at $16.94 on Friday. Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Limited has a 52 week low of $12.47 and a 52 week high of $22.80. The company’s 50 day moving average is $15.38 and its two-hundred day moving average is $17.37. The company has a current ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.97. The company has a market cap of $19.21 billion, a PE ratio of -11.68, a P/E/G ratio of 1.44 and a beta of 0.62.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Teva Pharmaceutical Industries ( NYSE:TEVA Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 7th. The company reported $0.52 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.47 by $0.05. Teva Pharmaceutical Industries had a negative net margin of 9.91% and a positive return on equity of 42.46%. The company had revenue of $3.89 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.99 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.48 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 1.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Limited will post 2.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Bank of America upped their target price on shares of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries from $20.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 8th. Barclays cut their target price on shares of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries from $28.00 to $26.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 30th. UBS Group cut their target price on shares of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries from $30.00 to $27.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 30th. Wall Street Zen raised shares of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Hsbc Global Res raised shares of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, April 28th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Teva Pharmaceutical Industries has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $24.43.

View Our Latest Analysis on TEVA

About Teva Pharmaceutical Industries

(Free Report)

Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Limited develops, manufactures, markets, and distributes generic medicines, specialty medicines, and biopharmaceutical products in North America, Europe, Israel, and internationally. It offers generic medicines in various dosage forms, such as tablets, capsules, injectables, inhalants, liquids, transdermal patches, ointments, and creams; sterile products, hormones, high-potency drugs, and cytotoxic substances in parenteral and solid dosage forms; and generic products with medical devices and combination products.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TEVA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Limited (NYSE:TEVA – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Teva Pharmaceutical Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.