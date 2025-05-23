Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Limited (NYSE:TEVA) Receives Average Recommendation of “Buy” from Analysts

Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Limited (NYSE:TEVA – Get Free Report) has been given an average recommendation of “Buy” by the eight research firms that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating on the company. The average 1-year target price among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $24.43.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on TEVA shares. Barclays dropped their price target on Teva Pharmaceutical Industries from $28.00 to $26.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 30th. Bank of America upped their price target on Teva Pharmaceutical Industries from $20.00 to $22.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 8th. Wall Street Zen raised Teva Pharmaceutical Industries from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. Hsbc Global Res raised Teva Pharmaceutical Industries to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, April 28th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Teva Pharmaceutical Industries from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price target for the company from $21.00 to $23.00 in a research report on Monday, May 12th.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Oarsman Capital Inc. purchased a new stake in Teva Pharmaceutical Industries during the 4th quarter worth about $29,000. Marshall & Sterling Wealth Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Teva Pharmaceutical Industries during the 4th quarter worth about $44,000. Golden State Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Teva Pharmaceutical Industries during the 1st quarter worth about $39,000. New Age Alpha Advisors LLC bought a new position in Teva Pharmaceutical Industries in the 1st quarter worth about $43,000. Finally, Ameliora Wealth Management Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries in the 4th quarter valued at about $66,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 54.05% of the company’s stock.

TEVA stock opened at $16.94 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $15.38 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $17.37. The company has a current ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.97. Teva Pharmaceutical Industries has a 1-year low of $12.47 and a 1-year high of $22.80. The stock has a market cap of $19.21 billion, a P/E ratio of -11.68, a P/E/G ratio of 1.44 and a beta of 0.62.

Teva Pharmaceutical Industries (NYSE:TEVA – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 7th. The company reported $0.52 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.47 by $0.05. Teva Pharmaceutical Industries had a positive return on equity of 42.46% and a negative net margin of 9.91%. The business had revenue of $3.89 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.99 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.48 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 1.9% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that Teva Pharmaceutical Industries will post 2.5 EPS for the current year.

Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Limited develops, manufactures, markets, and distributes generic medicines, specialty medicines, and biopharmaceutical products in North America, Europe, Israel, and internationally. It offers generic medicines in various dosage forms, such as tablets, capsules, injectables, inhalants, liquids, transdermal patches, ointments, and creams; sterile products, hormones, high-potency drugs, and cytotoxic substances in parenteral and solid dosage forms; and generic products with medical devices and combination products.

