Telsey Advisory Group Has Weak Outlook for BBWI Q3 Earnings

Bath & Body Works, Inc. (NYSE:BBWI – Free Report) – Equities research analysts at Telsey Advisory Group lowered their Q3 2026 EPS estimates for Bath & Body Works in a report released on Tuesday, May 20th. Telsey Advisory Group analyst D. Telsey now anticipates that the company will earn $0.50 per share for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $0.54. Telsey Advisory Group has a “Outperform” rating and a $43.00 price objective on the stock. The consensus estimate for Bath & Body Works’ current full-year earnings is $3.30 per share. Telsey Advisory Group also issued estimates for Bath & Body Works’ Q1 2027 earnings at $0.59 EPS, Q2 2027 earnings at $0.48 EPS, Q3 2027 earnings at $0.57 EPS and Q4 2027 earnings at $2.32 EPS.

Get Bath & Body Works alerts:

Bath & Body Works (NYSE:BBWI – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 27th. The company reported $2.09 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.04 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $2.79 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.78 billion. Bath & Body Works had a net margin of 12.43% and a negative return on equity of 44.03%.

Other equities analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on shares of Bath & Body Works from $40.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 14th. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of Bath & Body Works from $49.00 to $43.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, May 6th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their target price on shares of Bath & Body Works from $49.00 to $42.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 22nd. Citigroup lifted their price objective on shares of Bath & Body Works from $36.00 to $42.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on shares of Bath & Body Works from $45.00 to $47.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 28th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $42.56.

View Our Latest Research Report on Bath & Body Works

Bath & Body Works Stock Up 0.6%

Shares of Bath & Body Works stock opened at $31.36 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.65, a P/E/G ratio of 0.92 and a beta of 1.87. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $30.21 and its two-hundred day moving average is $34.01. Bath & Body Works has a 52 week low of $24.96 and a 52 week high of $52.99.

Bath & Body Works Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 20th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 6th will be issued a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.55%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 6th. Bath & Body Works’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 21.98%.

Bath & Body Works declared that its board has initiated a stock repurchase program on Thursday, February 27th that permits the company to buyback $500.00 million in shares. This buyback authorization permits the company to reacquire up to 6.4% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are often a sign that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Bath & Body Works

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Bath & Body Works by 0.7% in the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 28,199,787 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,093,306,000 after acquiring an additional 208,036 shares during the period. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Bath & Body Works by 7.6% during the 1st quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. now owns 11,016,767 shares of the company’s stock worth $334,029,000 after buying an additional 781,681 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its stake in shares of Bath & Body Works by 5.5% during the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 8,494,089 shares of the company’s stock worth $329,317,000 after buying an additional 445,887 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Bath & Body Works by 14,732.0% during the 1st quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 6,798,108 shares of the company’s stock worth $206,119,000 after buying an additional 6,752,274 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its stake in shares of Bath & Body Works by 4.7% during the 1st quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 5,422,058 shares of the company’s stock worth $164,397,000 after buying an additional 243,611 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.14% of the company’s stock.

Bath & Body Works Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Bath & Body Works, Inc is a specialty retailers and home to America’s Favorite Fragrances, offering a breadth of exclusive fragrances for the body and home, including the selling collections for fine fragrance mist, body lotion and body cream, 3-wick candles, home fragrance diffusers and liquid hand soap.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Bath & Body Works Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bath & Body Works and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.