TD SYNNEX Co. (NYSE:SNX) Shares Acquired by MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd.

MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of TD SYNNEX Co. (NYSE:SNX – Free Report) by 14.6% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 15,360 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,953 shares during the quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd.’s holdings in TD SYNNEX were worth $1,801,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of TD SYNNEX during the fourth quarter worth $1,355,000. Ionic Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of TD SYNNEX by 6.3% during the fourth quarter. Ionic Capital Management LLC now owns 10,100 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,185,000 after buying an additional 600 shares during the period. Ellevest Inc. lifted its stake in shares of TD SYNNEX by 3.9% during the fourth quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 2,384 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $280,000 after buying an additional 90 shares during the period. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC lifted its stake in shares of TD SYNNEX by 15.9% during the fourth quarter. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC now owns 342,128 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $40,125,000 after buying an additional 47,017 shares during the period. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG lifted its stake in shares of TD SYNNEX by 276.3% during the fourth quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 55,141 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $6,467,000 after buying an additional 40,489 shares during the period. 84.00% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get TD SYNNEX alerts:

Insider Transactions at TD SYNNEX

In other news, CFO Marshall Witt sold 1,510 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $128.08, for a total transaction of $193,400.80. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 49,843 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,383,891.44. The trade was a 2.94% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, insider Miriam Anne Murphy sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.00, for a total transaction of $330,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 14,883 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,637,130. This represents a 16.78% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 24,510 shares of company stock valued at $3,241,001 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms recently issued reports on SNX. Wall Street Zen downgraded shares of TD SYNNEX from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 26th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on shares of TD SYNNEX from $165.00 to $145.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 11th. UBS Group decreased their target price on shares of TD SYNNEX from $150.00 to $138.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, March 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on shares of TD SYNNEX from $125.00 to $120.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 11th. Finally, Cfra decreased their target price on shares of TD SYNNEX from $147.00 to $132.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, March 28th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $137.22.

Get Our Latest Report on TD SYNNEX

TD SYNNEX Stock Up 0.7%

SNX opened at $122.15 on Friday. TD SYNNEX Co. has a fifty-two week low of $92.23 and a fifty-two week high of $145.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a current ratio of 1.24. The company has a fifty day moving average of $112.98 and a two-hundred day moving average of $123.38. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.35, a PEG ratio of 1.06 and a beta of 1.33.

TD SYNNEX (NYSE:SNX – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 27th. The business services provider reported $2.80 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.87 by ($0.07). TD SYNNEX had a net margin of 1.18% and a return on equity of 11.91%. The firm had revenue of $14.53 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $14.79 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.99 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 4.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that TD SYNNEX Co. will post 11.88 earnings per share for the current year.

TD SYNNEX Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 25th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 11th were paid a dividend of $0.44 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, April 11th. This represents a $1.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.44%. TD SYNNEX’s dividend payout ratio is currently 21.97%.

TD SYNNEX Company Profile

(Free Report)

TD SYNNEX Corporation operates as a distributor and solutions aggregator for the information technology (IT) ecosystem. The company offers personal computing devices and peripherals, mobile phones and accessories, printers, supplies, and endpoint technology software; and data center technologies, such as hybrid cloud, security, storage, networking, servers, technology software, and converged and hyper-converged infrastructure, as well as computing components.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SNX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for TD SYNNEX Co. (NYSE:SNX – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for TD SYNNEX Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TD SYNNEX and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.