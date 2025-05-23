TD Securities Reaffirms Buy Rating for Home Depot (NYSE:HD)

Home Depot (NYSE:HD – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reissued by analysts at TD Securities in a research report issued on Wednesday,Benzinga reports. They currently have a $470.00 price target on the home improvement retailer’s stock. TD Securities’ price objective points to a potential upside of 28.43% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other analysts also recently issued reports on the company. Piper Sandler cut their price objective on Home Depot from $435.00 to $418.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, March 24th. DA Davidson cut their price objective on Home Depot from $470.00 to $450.00 in a research report on Tuesday. Telsey Advisory Group reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $455.00 price objective on shares of Home Depot in a research report on Tuesday. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on Home Depot from $445.00 to $420.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 8th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group cut their price objective on Home Depot from $461.00 to $456.00 in a research report on Tuesday. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-one have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Home Depot currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $427.92.

Shares of HD opened at $365.95 on Wednesday. Home Depot has a 52-week low of $323.77 and a 52-week high of $439.37. The company has a market capitalization of $363.77 billion, a PE ratio of 24.86, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.03 and a beta of 1.05. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $359.62 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $387.46. The company has a quick ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.65.

Home Depot (NYSE:HD – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 20th. The home improvement retailer reported $3.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.59 by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $39.86 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $39.24 billion. Home Depot had a return on equity of 452.60% and a net margin of 9.45%. The firm’s revenue was up 9.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $3.63 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Home Depot will post 15.13 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Synergy Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Home Depot in the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Wingate Wealth Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Home Depot in the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. Navigoe LLC purchased a new position in shares of Home Depot in the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. Bradley & Co. Private Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Home Depot in the 4th quarter valued at about $32,000. Finally, Abound Financial LLC purchased a new stake in Home Depot during the first quarter worth approximately $31,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.86% of the company’s stock.

The Home Depot, Inc operates as a home improvement retailer in the United States and internationally. It sells various building materials, home improvement products, lawn and garden products, and décor products, as well as facilities maintenance, repair, and operations products. The company also offers installation services for flooring, water heaters, bath, garage doors, cabinets, cabinet makeovers, countertops, sheds, furnaces and central air systems, and windows.

