Robert W. Baird Cuts Home Depot (NYSE:HD) Price Target to $425.00

Home Depot (NYSE:HD – Get Free Report) had its price objective dropped by equities research analysts at Robert W. Baird from $430.00 to $425.00 in a research note issued on Wednesday,Benzinga reports. The firm presently has an “outperform” rating on the home improvement retailer’s stock. Robert W. Baird’s price objective suggests a potential upside of 16.14% from the company’s current price.

Several other research analysts have also recently commented on HD. Wedbush restated an “outperform” rating and set a $440.00 target price on shares of Home Depot in a report on Wednesday, February 26th. Sanford C. Bernstein increased their target price on shares of Home Depot from $380.00 to $398.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday. HSBC upgraded shares of Home Depot from a “reduce” rating to a “hold” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $356.00 to $410.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 26th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on shares of Home Depot from $424.00 to $399.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 15th. Finally, Guggenheim reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $450.00 price target on shares of Home Depot in a research note on Wednesday. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-one have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $427.92.

Shares of HD opened at $365.95 on Wednesday. Home Depot has a 12 month low of $323.77 and a 12 month high of $439.37. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $359.62 and a 200 day simple moving average of $387.46. The stock has a market capitalization of $363.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.86, a PEG ratio of 4.03 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a current ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 0.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.65.

Home Depot (NYSE:HD – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 20th. The home improvement retailer reported $3.56 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.59 by ($0.03). Home Depot had a return on equity of 452.60% and a net margin of 9.45%. The business had revenue of $39.86 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $39.24 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $3.63 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts forecast that Home Depot will post 15.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Synergy Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Home Depot during the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Wingate Wealth Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Home Depot in the 4th quarter worth about $28,000. Navigoe LLC acquired a new stake in Home Depot in the 4th quarter worth about $29,000. Abound Financial LLC acquired a new stake in Home Depot in the 1st quarter worth about $31,000. Finally, Bradley & Co. Private Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Home Depot in the 4th quarter worth about $32,000. 70.86% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

The Home Depot, Inc operates as a home improvement retailer in the United States and internationally. It sells various building materials, home improvement products, lawn and garden products, and décor products, as well as facilities maintenance, repair, and operations products. The company also offers installation services for flooring, water heaters, bath, garage doors, cabinets, cabinet makeovers, countertops, sheds, furnaces and central air systems, and windows.

