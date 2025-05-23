National Bank Holdings Co. (NYSE:NBHC) Shares Sold by Janus Henderson Group PLC

Janus Henderson Group PLC lessened its holdings in shares of National Bank Holdings Co. (NYSE:NBHC – Free Report) by 6.2% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 28,246 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 1,858 shares during the period. Janus Henderson Group PLC’s holdings in National Bank were worth $1,216,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Barclays PLC grew its position in shares of National Bank by 91.9% in the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 103,076 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,340,000 after purchasing an additional 49,359 shares in the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. purchased a new position in National Bank during the fourth quarter worth approximately $1,790,000. KBC Group NV boosted its stake in National Bank by 82.5% during the fourth quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 2,389 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $103,000 after buying an additional 1,080 shares during the last quarter. Rosenthal Henry Capital Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in National Bank in the 4th quarter valued at $981,000. Finally, Empowered Funds LLC grew its holdings in National Bank by 5.1% in the 4th quarter. Empowered Funds LLC now owns 129,114 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $5,560,000 after buying an additional 6,220 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.65% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently commented on NBHC shares. Hovde Group reduced their price target on National Bank from $43.00 to $39.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 24th. DA Davidson cut their price objective on shares of National Bank from $46.00 to $42.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 23rd. Finally, Wall Street Zen lowered shares of National Bank from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, May 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $46.00.

Shares of National Bank stock opened at $36.53 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $1.39 billion, a PE ratio of 11.82 and a beta of 0.77. The company has a quick ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. National Bank Holdings Co. has a 52 week low of $32.83 and a 52 week high of $51.76. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $36.76 and its 200-day simple moving average is $41.60.

National Bank (NYSE:NBHC – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 22nd. The financial services provider reported $0.63 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.76 by ($0.13). The company had revenue of $102.07 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $107.47 million. National Bank had a net margin of 19.82% and a return on equity of 9.76%. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.82 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that National Bank Holdings Co. will post 3.31 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 13th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 30th will be issued a $0.30 dividend. This is a positive change from National Bank’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.29. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.29%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 30th. National Bank’s dividend payout ratio is currently 41.38%.

National Bank Holdings Corporation operates as the bank holding company for NBH Bank that provides various banking products and financial services to commercial, business, and consumer clients in the United States. It offers deposit products, including checking, savings, money market, and other deposit accounts, including fixed-rate and fixed maturity time deposits.

