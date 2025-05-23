MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. Raises Stake in Zeta Global Holdings Corp. (NYSE:ZETA)

MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. boosted its position in Zeta Global Holdings Corp. (NYSE:ZETA – Free Report) by 4.6% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 101,740 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 4,495 shares during the quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd.’s holdings in Zeta Global were worth $1,830,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in Zeta Global by 2.3% in the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 22,177,591 shares of the company’s stock worth $398,975,000 after buying an additional 489,499 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its stake in Zeta Global by 98.8% in the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 4,719,762 shares of the company’s stock worth $84,909,000 after buying an additional 2,345,562 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Zeta Global by 7.2% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,573,271 shares of the company’s stock worth $82,470,000 after buying an additional 306,592 shares in the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership boosted its stake in Zeta Global by 119.1% in the fourth quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 4,129,255 shares of the company’s stock worth $74,285,000 after buying an additional 2,244,953 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Zeta Global in the fourth quarter worth approximately $51,042,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.75% of the company’s stock.

Get Zeta Global alerts:

Zeta Global Stock Performance

Shares of ZETA stock opened at $13.28 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $13.22 and a 200 day moving average of $17.87. Zeta Global Holdings Corp. has a 52 week low of $10.69 and a 52 week high of $38.20. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -18.97, a PEG ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 1.29. The company has a quick ratio of 3.32, a current ratio of 3.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages have issued reports on ZETA. Needham & Company LLC cut their target price on Zeta Global from $43.00 to $25.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 2nd. Barclays dropped their price objective on Zeta Global from $32.00 to $18.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 27th. Truist Financial dropped their price objective on Zeta Global from $42.00 to $34.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 16th. B. Riley dropped their price objective on Zeta Global from $44.00 to $29.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 22nd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on Zeta Global from $40.00 to $30.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 28th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Zeta Global presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $30.36.

Read Our Latest Report on Zeta Global

Zeta Global Profile

(Free Report)

Zeta Global Holdings Corp. operates an omnichannel data-driven cloud platform that provides enterprises with consumer intelligence and marketing automation software in the United States and internationally. The company’s Zeta Marketing Platform analyzes billions of structured and unstructured data points to predict consumer intent by leveraging sophisticated machine learning algorithms and the industry’s opted-in data set for omnichannel marketing; and Consumer Data platform ingests, analyzes, and distills disparate data points to generate a single view of a consumer, encompassing identity, profile characteristics, behaviors, and purchase intent.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ZETA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Zeta Global Holdings Corp. (NYSE:ZETA – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Zeta Global Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Zeta Global and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.