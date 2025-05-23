MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. Purchases 1,076 Shares of Bread Financial Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BFH)

MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. raised its position in Bread Financial Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BFH – Free Report) by 4.0% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 28,303 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,076 shares during the quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd.’s holdings in Bread Financial were worth $1,728,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of BFH. Picton Mahoney Asset Management increased its holdings in Bread Financial by 2,083.3% in the 4th quarter. Picton Mahoney Asset Management now owns 524 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 500 shares during the period. Pinnacle Holdings LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Bread Financial in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $46,000. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Bread Financial by 207.7% in the 4th quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC now owns 1,394 shares of the company’s stock valued at $86,000 after purchasing an additional 941 shares in the last quarter. Castlekeep Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Bread Financial in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $104,000. Finally, KBC Group NV boosted its stake in shares of Bread Financial by 36.1% in the 4th quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 2,103 shares of the company’s stock valued at $128,000 after purchasing an additional 558 shares in the last quarter. 99.52% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

BFH stock opened at $51.30 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $2.39 billion, a PE ratio of 9.24, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.25 and a beta of 1.33. Bread Financial Holdings, Inc. has a one year low of $38.21 and a one year high of $66.71. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $48.91 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $55.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a current ratio of 1.15.

Bread Financial ( NYSE:BFH Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 24th. The company reported $2.86 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.10 by $0.76. Bread Financial had a net margin of 5.75% and a return on equity of 12.41%. The business had revenue of $970.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $956.17 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $2.73 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts predict that Bread Financial Holdings, Inc. will post 6.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 13th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 9th will be issued a dividend of $0.21 per share. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.64%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 9th. Bread Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 14.92%.

Bread Financial declared that its board has initiated a stock repurchase program on Wednesday, March 5th that authorizes the company to repurchase $150.00 million in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the company to buy up to 6% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are generally an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on BFH. JMP Securities restated a “market perform” rating on shares of Bread Financial in a research report on Monday, April 28th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on shares of Bread Financial from $62.00 to $68.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 31st. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Bread Financial from $36.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Monday, May 12th. Barclays upped their target price on shares of Bread Financial from $51.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 31st. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price target on shares of Bread Financial from $68.00 to $58.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 18th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $60.27.

Bread Financial Holdings, Inc provides tech-forward payment and lending solutions to customers and consumer-based industries in North America. It offers credit card and other loans financing services, including risk management solutions, account origination, and funding services for private label and co-brand credit card programs, as well as through Bread partnerships; and Comenity-branded general purpose cash-back credit.

