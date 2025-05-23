MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. Increases Stock Holdings in Urban Outfitters, Inc. (NASDAQ:URBN)

MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Urban Outfitters, Inc. (NASDAQ:URBN – Free Report) by 2.9% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 36,075 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,011 shares during the period. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd.’s holdings in Urban Outfitters were worth $1,980,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Jones Financial Companies Lllp grew its position in shares of Urban Outfitters by 61.5% during the fourth quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 525 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC grew its position in shares of Urban Outfitters by 10.4% during the fourth quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 2,664 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $146,000 after acquiring an additional 250 shares during the last quarter. Natixis Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Urban Outfitters by 1.7% during the fourth quarter. Natixis Advisors LLC now owns 15,434 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $847,000 after acquiring an additional 252 shares during the last quarter. Summit Investment Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of Urban Outfitters by 5.6% during the fourth quarter. Summit Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 6,628 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $364,000 after acquiring an additional 351 shares during the last quarter. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Urban Outfitters by 2.0% during the fourth quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 19,060 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $1,046,000 after acquiring an additional 365 shares during the last quarter. 77.61% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling at Urban Outfitters

In other Urban Outfitters news, Director Wesley S. Mcdonald sold 8,300 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.44, for a total transaction of $485,052.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 15,450 shares in the company, valued at approximately $902,898. This trade represents a 34.95% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Azeez Hayne sold 11,676 shares of Urban Outfitters stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.75, for a total transaction of $639,261.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 29,976 shares of company stock valued at $1,663,713. 31.60% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on URBN. Jefferies Financial Group raised their target price on shares of Urban Outfitters from $42.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Urban Outfitters from $62.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday. Glj Research reaffirmed a “sell” rating on shares of Urban Outfitters in a report on Thursday. Robert W. Baird increased their price target on Urban Outfitters from $60.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, February 27th. Finally, Bank of America increased their price target on Urban Outfitters from $70.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Urban Outfitters has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $67.45.

Urban Outfitters Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ URBN opened at $73.21 on Friday. Urban Outfitters, Inc. has a 1-year low of $33.86 and a 1-year high of $73.68. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $52.36 and a 200 day moving average price of $52.01. The company has a market cap of $6.78 billion, a PE ratio of 20.98, a P/E/G ratio of 1.02 and a beta of 1.33.

Urban Outfitters (NASDAQ:URBN – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 21st. The apparel retailer reported $1.16 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.81 by $0.35. Urban Outfitters had a return on equity of 15.86% and a net margin of 6.11%. The company had revenue of $1.33 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.29 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.69 earnings per share. Urban Outfitters’s quarterly revenue was up 10.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that Urban Outfitters, Inc. will post 3.91 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Urban Outfitters

Urban Outfitters, Inc engages in the retail and wholesale of general consumer products. The company operates through three segments: Retail, Wholesale, and Nuuly. It operates Urban Outfitters stores, which offer women's and men's fashion apparel, activewear, intimates, footwear, accessories, home goods, electronics, and beauty products for young adults aged 18 to 28; and Anthropologie stores that provide women's apparel, accessories, intimates, shoes, and home furnishings, as well as gifts, decorative items, and beauty and wellness products for women aged 28 to 45.

