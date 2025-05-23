MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. Increases Stake in Lancaster Colony Co. (NASDAQ:LANC)

MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. raised its position in Lancaster Colony Co. (NASDAQ:LANC – Free Report) by 4.0% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 11,137 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 433 shares during the period. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd.’s holdings in Lancaster Colony were worth $1,928,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Independence Bank of Kentucky purchased a new position in Lancaster Colony in the 4th quarter valued at $630,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC increased its stake in shares of Lancaster Colony by 24.1% in the 4th quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 13,177 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,281,000 after acquiring an additional 2,559 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in shares of Lancaster Colony by 4.8% in the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 213,854 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,027,000 after acquiring an additional 9,861 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Lancaster Colony by 1.8% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 285,999 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,518,000 after acquiring an additional 5,168 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wealthfront Advisers LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Lancaster Colony in the 4th quarter worth $318,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 66.44% of the company’s stock.

Shares of LANC opened at $162.04 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $175.70 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $180.39. The company has a market capitalization of $4.47 billion, a PE ratio of 28.48 and a beta of 0.50. Lancaster Colony Co. has a 52-week low of $156.14 and a 52-week high of $202.63.

Lancaster Colony ( NASDAQ:LANC Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 30th. The company reported $1.54 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.61 by ($0.07). The company had revenue of $457.84 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $483.47 million. Lancaster Colony had a net margin of 8.26% and a return on equity of 19.51%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 2.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.44 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Lancaster Colony Co. will post 6.8 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 6th will be paid a dividend of $0.95 per share. This represents a $3.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.35%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 6th. Lancaster Colony’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 61.79%.

A number of analysts have issued reports on LANC shares. Stephens cut their target price on Lancaster Colony from $200.00 to $195.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 1st. DA Davidson raised their target price on Lancaster Colony from $192.00 to $207.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, February 10th. Wall Street Zen downgraded Lancaster Colony from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, May 5th. Finally, Benchmark raised Lancaster Colony from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $185.00 target price for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 1st. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $203.50.

Lancaster Colony Corporation engages in the manufacturing and marketing of specialty food products for the retail and foodservice channels in the United States. It operates in two segments, Retail and Foodservice. The company offers frozen garlic bread under the New York BRAND Bakery; frozen Parkerhouse style yeast and dinner rolls under the Sister Schubert's brand; salad dressings under the Marzetti, Simply Dressed, Cardini's, and Girard's brands; vegetable and fruit dips under the Marzetti brand; croutons and salad toppings under the New York BRAND Bakery, Chatham Village, and Marzetti brands; and frozen pasta under the Marzetti Frozen Pasta brand.

