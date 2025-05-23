MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. Increases Position in First BanCorp. (NYSE:FBP)

MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. lifted its holdings in First BanCorp. (NYSE:FBP – Free Report) by 4.0% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 92,132 shares of the bank’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,536 shares during the period. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd.’s holdings in First BanCorp. were worth $1,713,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Barclays PLC boosted its holdings in First BanCorp. by 106.1% in the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 367,445 shares of the bank’s stock worth $7,779,000 after buying an additional 189,148 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC increased its stake in First BanCorp. by 405.8% during the 4th quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 133,171 shares of the bank’s stock worth $2,476,000 after buying an additional 106,841 shares in the last quarter. Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management increased its stake in First BanCorp. by 21.0% during the 4th quarter. Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management now owns 16,338 shares of the bank’s stock worth $304,000 after buying an additional 2,837 shares in the last quarter. Blue Trust Inc. increased its stake in First BanCorp. by 31.9% during the 4th quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 2,243 shares of the bank’s stock worth $42,000 after buying an additional 542 shares in the last quarter. Finally, KBC Group NV increased its stake in First BanCorp. by 61.7% during the 4th quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 8,464 shares of the bank’s stock worth $157,000 after buying an additional 3,230 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.91% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms have commented on FBP. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on First BanCorp. from $20.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 28th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods boosted their price objective on First BanCorp. from $25.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 24th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, First BanCorp. presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $22.80.

First BanCorp. Stock Down 1.1%

First BanCorp. stock opened at $20.13 on Friday. First BanCorp. has a twelve month low of $16.40 and a twelve month high of $22.40. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $19.17 and its 200-day simple moving average is $19.59. The company has a current ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.12, a P/E/G ratio of 1.34 and a beta of 0.93.

First BanCorp. (NYSE:FBP – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 24th. The bank reported $0.47 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.43 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $248.13 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $243.08 million. First BanCorp. had a return on equity of 18.89% and a net margin of 24.37%. First BanCorp.’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.44 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that First BanCorp. will post 1.85 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

First BanCorp. Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 13th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 29th will be issued a $0.18 dividend. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.58%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 29th. First BanCorp.’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 39.13%.

About First BanCorp.

First BanCorp. operates as a bank holding company for FirstBank Puerto Rico that provides a range of financial products and services to consumers and commercial customers. The company operates through six segments: Commercial and Corporate Banking, Mortgage Banking, Consumer (Retail) Banking, Treasury and Investments, United States Operations, and Virgin Islands Operations.

