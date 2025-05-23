MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. Has $1.90 Million Stock Holdings in Rush Enterprises, Inc. (NASDAQ:RUSHA)

MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. increased its position in Rush Enterprises, Inc. (NASDAQ:RUSHA – Free Report) by 4.0% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 34,633 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,338 shares during the quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd.’s holdings in Rush Enterprises were worth $1,898,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Rush Enterprises by 475.0% during the 4th quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC now owns 851 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 703 shares during the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its stake in Rush Enterprises by 121.5% during the 4th quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,123 shares of the company’s stock valued at $62,000 after purchasing an additional 616 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its stake in Rush Enterprises by 71.0% during the 4th quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,435 shares of the company’s stock valued at $79,000 after purchasing an additional 596 shares during the last quarter. Sterling Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Rush Enterprises by 833.8% during the 4th quarter. Sterling Capital Management LLC now owns 1,961 shares of the company’s stock valued at $107,000 after purchasing an additional 1,751 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sanctuary Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Rush Enterprises during the 4th quarter valued at about $179,000. 84.43% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Rush Enterprises Price Performance

RUSHA stock opened at $49.59 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $3.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.29, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.04 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a quick ratio of 0.28 and a current ratio of 1.45. Rush Enterprises, Inc. has a 52-week low of $40.99 and a 52-week high of $65.43. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $51.78 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $56.32.

Rush Enterprises Announces Dividend

Rush Enterprises ( NASDAQ:RUSHA Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 30th. The company reported $0.73 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.72 by $0.01. Rush Enterprises had a net margin of 3.90% and a return on equity of 14.76%. The firm had revenue of $1.85 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.86 billion. Research analysts expect that Rush Enterprises, Inc. will post 3.91 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 12th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 12th will be given a dividend of $0.18 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, May 12th. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.45%. Rush Enterprises’s dividend payout ratio is currently 20.11%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, Stephens cut their price target on Rush Enterprises from $63.00 to $61.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 2nd.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, SVP Michael L. Goldstone sold 4,500 shares of Rush Enterprises stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.10, for a total value of $234,450.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 12,510 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $651,771. The trade was a 26.46% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Jody Pollard sold 11,250 shares of Rush Enterprises stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.43, for a total transaction of $634,837.50. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 3,117 shares in the company, valued at $175,892.31. This trade represents a 78.30% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 16,981 shares of company stock valued at $938,472 in the last 90 days. 12.28% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Rush Enterprises Company Profile

Rush Enterprises, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an integrated retailer of commercial vehicles and related services in the United States and Canada. The company operates a network of commercial vehicle dealerships under the Rush Truck Centers name. Its Rush Truck Centers primarily sell commercial vehicles manufactured by Peterbilt, International, Hino, Ford, Isuzu, IC Bus, Blue Bird, and Dennis Eagle.

