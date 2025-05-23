MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. Has $1.71 Million Stake in Teladoc Health, Inc. (NYSE:TDOC)

MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. lowered its stake in Teladoc Health, Inc. (NYSE:TDOC – Free Report) by 10.0% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 188,479 shares of the health services provider’s stock after selling 20,884 shares during the quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd.’s holdings in Teladoc Health were worth $1,713,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of TDOC. Maple Rock Capital Partners Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Teladoc Health by 189.5% in the fourth quarter. Maple Rock Capital Partners Inc. now owns 3,561,000 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $32,369,000 after purchasing an additional 2,331,000 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Teladoc Health by 5.9% in the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 18,463,155 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $167,830,000 after purchasing an additional 1,029,829 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its holdings in shares of Teladoc Health by 15.5% in the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 5,674,542 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $51,582,000 after purchasing an additional 763,265 shares in the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Teladoc Health by 20,936.8% in the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 426,206 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $3,874,000 after purchasing an additional 424,180 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Teladoc Health by 18.7% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,443,713 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $22,213,000 after purchasing an additional 384,528 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.82% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

TDOC has been the subject of a number of research reports. Citigroup lowered their price target on shares of Teladoc Health from $11.00 to $8.75 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, April 25th. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Teladoc Health in a research note on Thursday, May 1st. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price objective on shares of Teladoc Health from $9.00 to $8.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 1st. Canaccord Genuity Group reduced their price objective on shares of Teladoc Health from $14.00 to $12.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 1st. Finally, Evercore ISI reduced their price objective on shares of Teladoc Health from $8.00 to $7.00 and set an “in-line” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 1st. Twelve investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $9.71.

Insider Activity at Teladoc Health

In related news, insider Adam C. Vandervoort sold 11,011 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.42, for a total value of $92,712.62. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 64,308 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $541,473.36. The trade was a 14.62% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.58% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Teladoc Health Trading Down 0.9%

Shares of NYSE TDOC opened at $6.91 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $7.45 and its 200-day moving average is $9.31. The stock has a market cap of $1.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.20 and a beta of 1.82. Teladoc Health, Inc. has a twelve month low of $6.35 and a twelve month high of $15.21. The company has a quick ratio of 1.69, a current ratio of 1.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66.

Teladoc Health (NYSE:TDOC – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 26th. The health services provider reported ($0.28) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.21) by ($0.07). The company had revenue of $640.49 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $639.44 million. Teladoc Health had a negative net margin of 37.91% and a negative return on equity of 10.06%. Equities research analysts predict that Teladoc Health, Inc. will post -1.16 EPS for the current year.

Teladoc Health Company Profile

(Free Report)

Teladoc Health, Inc provides virtual healthcare services worldwide. The company operates through Teladoc Health Integrated Care and BetterHelp segments. The Integrated Care segment offers virtual medical services, including general medical, expert medical, specialty medical, chronic condition management, and mental health, as well as enabling technologies and enterprise telehealth solutions for hospitals and health systems.

Featured Articles

