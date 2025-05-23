MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. Cuts Stake in Manhattan Associates, Inc. (NASDAQ:MANH)

MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. decreased its holdings in Manhattan Associates, Inc. (NASDAQ:MANH – Free Report) by 8.9% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 7,117 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 697 shares during the period. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd.’s holdings in Manhattan Associates were worth $1,929,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. bought a new stake in Manhattan Associates during the 4th quarter valued at $3,890,000. GDS Wealth Management raised its holdings in Manhattan Associates by 281.4% during the 4th quarter. GDS Wealth Management now owns 6,347 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,715,000 after buying an additional 4,683 shares during the last quarter. AustralianSuper Pty Ltd raised its holdings in Manhattan Associates by 968.0% during the 4th quarter. AustralianSuper Pty Ltd now owns 232,719 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $62,890,000 after buying an additional 210,929 shares during the last quarter. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in Manhattan Associates during the 4th quarter valued at $1,200,000. Finally, Smith Group Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Manhattan Associates by 1.8% during the 4th quarter. Smith Group Asset Management LLC now owns 93,232 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $25,195,000 after buying an additional 1,641 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.45% of the company’s stock.

MANH has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Citigroup lowered their price target on shares of Manhattan Associates from $244.00 to $184.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, March 14th. William Blair upgraded shares of Manhattan Associates from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 13th. Truist Financial upped their price target on shares of Manhattan Associates from $190.00 to $210.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. Piper Sandler decreased their price objective on shares of Manhattan Associates from $268.00 to $200.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, March 14th. Finally, DA Davidson upped their price objective on shares of Manhattan Associates from $200.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $210.14.

Shares of NASDAQ MANH opened at $187.49 on Friday. Manhattan Associates, Inc. has a 12 month low of $140.81 and a 12 month high of $312.60. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.38 billion, a PE ratio of 53.42 and a beta of 1.13. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $174.01 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $221.82.

In other news, CFO Dennis B. Story sold 2,788 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $170.83, for a total value of $476,274.04. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 101,263 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $17,298,758.29. This represents a 2.68% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.88% of the company’s stock.

Manhattan Associates, Inc develops, sells, deploys, services, and maintains software solutions to manage supply chains, inventory, and omni-channel operations. It offers Warehouse Management Solution for managing goods and information across the distribution centers; Manhattan Active Warehouse Management, a cloud native and version less application for the associate; and Transportation Management Solution for helping shippers navigate their way through the demands and meet customer service expectations at the lowest possible freight costs; Manhattan SCALE, a portfolio of logistics execution solution; and Manhattan Active Omni, which offers order management, store inventory and fulfillment, POS, and customer engagement tools for enterprises and stores.

