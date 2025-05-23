MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. Cuts Position in Weyerhaeuser (NYSE:WY)

MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. reduced its position in shares of Weyerhaeuser (NYSE:WY – Free Report) by 7.3% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 68,366 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 5,348 shares during the quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd.’s holdings in Weyerhaeuser were worth $1,925,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Cohen & Steers Inc. lifted its position in shares of Weyerhaeuser by 57.5% during the fourth quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc. now owns 38,928,176 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,095,726,000 after purchasing an additional 14,213,243 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Weyerhaeuser in the fourth quarter worth $638,470,000. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Weyerhaeuser by 3.3% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 20,171,701 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $566,527,000 after buying an additional 637,643 shares during the last quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC increased its stake in Weyerhaeuser by 1.1% during the fourth quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC now owns 14,362,306 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $404,299,000 after purchasing an additional 158,800 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp increased its stake in Weyerhaeuser by 3.5% during the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 9,538,125 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $268,498,000 after purchasing an additional 322,313 shares during the last quarter. 82.99% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts have weighed in on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on shares of Weyerhaeuser in a research note on Tuesday, April 8th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $31.00 target price for the company. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $36.00 target price on shares of Weyerhaeuser in a research note on Monday, February 3rd. Truist Financial lowered their target price on shares of Weyerhaeuser from $33.00 to $30.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 22nd. CIBC lowered their target price on shares of Weyerhaeuser from $35.00 to $32.00 and set an “outperformer” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 22nd. Finally, Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of Weyerhaeuser from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 6th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $33.75.

Weyerhaeuser Stock Performance

Shares of WY opened at $25.25 on Friday. Weyerhaeuser has a 1 year low of $24.10 and a 1 year high of $34.03. The company has a market cap of $18.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 45.91, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.74 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a current ratio of 1.79. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $26.74 and a 200-day moving average of $28.89.

Weyerhaeuser (NYSE:WY – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 24th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.11. Weyerhaeuser had a net margin of 5.56% and a return on equity of 3.86%. The company had revenue of $1.76 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.80 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.16 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Weyerhaeuser will post 0.78 earnings per share for the current year.

Weyerhaeuser Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 13th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.21 per share. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.33%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 30th. Weyerhaeuser’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 168.00%.

Weyerhaeuser declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock repurchase plan on Thursday, May 8th that permits the company to buyback $1.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization permits the real estate investment trust to buy up to 5.3% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are usually an indication that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

Weyerhaeuser Company Profile

Weyerhaeuser Company, one of the world's largest private owners of timberlands, began operations in 1900. We own or control approximately 11 million acres of timberlands in the U.S. and manage additional timberlands under long-term licenses in Canada. We manage these timberlands on a sustainable basis in compliance with internationally recognized forestry standards.

