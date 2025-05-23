MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. Acquires 986 Shares of Axsome Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:AXSM)

MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Axsome Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:AXSM – Free Report) by 4.9% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 20,921 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 986 shares during the quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd.’s holdings in Axsome Therapeutics were worth $1,770,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in AXSM. Assetmark Inc. acquired a new stake in Axsome Therapeutics during the 4th quarter worth approximately $52,000. R Squared Ltd acquired a new stake in Axsome Therapeutics during the 4th quarter worth approximately $64,000. Aquatic Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Axsome Therapeutics during the 4th quarter worth approximately $76,000. KBC Group NV lifted its holdings in Axsome Therapeutics by 40.5% during the 4th quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 1,336 shares of the company’s stock worth $113,000 after purchasing an additional 385 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Xponance Inc. lifted its holdings in Axsome Therapeutics by 11.6% during the 4th quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 2,659 shares of the company’s stock worth $225,000 after purchasing an additional 277 shares during the last quarter. 81.49% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Axsome Therapeutics Price Performance

Shares of AXSM stock opened at $104.35 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.04, a current ratio of 2.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.22. Axsome Therapeutics, Inc. has a twelve month low of $64.11 and a twelve month high of $139.13. The company has a market cap of $5.14 billion, a P/E ratio of -17.42 and a beta of 0.46. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $109.25 and a 200 day simple moving average of $105.57.

Insider Buying and Selling

Axsome Therapeutics ( NASDAQ:AXSM Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 18th. The company reported ($0.96) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.97) by $0.01. Axsome Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 223.51% and a negative net margin of 74.47%. The business had revenue of $118.77 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $117.83 million. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Axsome Therapeutics, Inc. will post -2.79 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Mark Coleman sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $107.49, for a total transaction of $322,470.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 54,137 shares in the company, valued at $5,819,186.13. This represents a 5.25% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 22.30% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts recently weighed in on AXSM shares. Leerink Partners lifted their price target on Axsome Therapeutics from $110.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, February 10th. Bank of America upped their target price on Axsome Therapeutics from $143.00 to $167.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 11th. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $153.00 target price on shares of Axsome Therapeutics in a research report on Tuesday, April 1st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft started coverage on Axsome Therapeutics in a research report on Tuesday, February 11th. They set a “buy” rating and a $176.00 target price for the company. Finally, Mizuho upped their target price on Axsome Therapeutics from $212.00 to $216.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 27th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $172.14.

Axsome Therapeutics Profile

Axsome Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, engages in the development of novel therapies for central nervous system (CNS) disorders in the United States. The company’s commercial product portfolio includes Auvelity (dextromethorphan-bupropion), a N-methyl-D-aspartate receptor antagonist with multimodal activity indicated for the treatment of major depressive disorder; and Sunosi (solriamfetol), a medication indicated to the treatment of excessive daytime sleepiness in patients with narcolepsy or obstructive sleep apnea.

