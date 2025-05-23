MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. Acquires 2,580 Shares of Webster Financial Co. (NYSE:WBS)

MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Webster Financial Co. (NYSE:WBS – Free Report) by 8.0% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 34,828 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,580 shares during the quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd.’s holdings in Webster Financial were worth $1,923,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. HighTower Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Webster Financial by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 32,155 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,776,000 after acquiring an additional 177 shares during the period. Sanctuary Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Webster Financial by 0.9% in the 4th quarter. Sanctuary Advisors LLC now owns 19,336 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,163,000 after purchasing an additional 178 shares during the period. Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC boosted its stake in Webster Financial by 3.2% in the 4th quarter. Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC now owns 5,912 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $326,000 after purchasing an additional 186 shares during the period. Cardinal Capital Management boosted its stake in Webster Financial by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. Cardinal Capital Management now owns 49,983 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,760,000 after purchasing an additional 189 shares during the period. Finally, US Bancorp DE boosted its stake in Webster Financial by 2.8% in the 4th quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 7,143 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $394,000 after purchasing an additional 192 shares during the period. 85.58% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts recently issued reports on WBS shares. Barclays reduced their price target on Webster Financial from $80.00 to $72.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 8th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on Webster Financial from $75.00 to $60.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 9th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reduced their price target on Webster Financial from $70.00 to $65.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 25th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on Webster Financial from $75.00 to $66.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 13th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on Webster Financial in a research note on Wednesday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $65.00 price target for the company. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Webster Financial has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $63.75.

Webster Financial Stock Performance

WBS opened at $51.33 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $8.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.75, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.02 and a beta of 0.98. Webster Financial Co. has a 52-week low of $39.34 and a 52-week high of $63.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a current ratio of 0.84. The business’s fifty day moving average is $48.49 and its 200-day moving average is $54.33.

Webster Financial (NYSE:WBS – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 24th. The financial services provider reported $1.30 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.38 by ($0.08). Webster Financial had a return on equity of 10.82% and a net margin of 18.39%. The business had revenue of $704.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $708.46 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.35 earnings per share. Webster Financial’s quarterly revenue was up 5.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts expect that Webster Financial Co. will post 5.88 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Webster Financial Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 22nd. Investors of record on Monday, May 12th were given a dividend of $0.40 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, May 12th. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.12%. Webster Financial’s dividend payout ratio is currently 36.04%.

Webster Financial announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a stock repurchase plan on Thursday, May 1st that authorizes the company to repurchase $700.00 million in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the financial services provider to buy up to 8.7% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are typically an indication that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Webster Financial news, insider Daniel Bley sold 1,200 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.97, for a total value of $59,964.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 20,317 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,015,240.49. This trade represents a 5.58% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Lauren States sold 2,200 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.80, for a total value of $111,760.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 14,620 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $742,696. This represents a 13.08% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 5,200 shares of company stock worth $257,836 in the last ninety days. 0.54% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Webster Financial Profile

Webster Financial Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Webster Bank, National Association that provides a range of financial products and services to individuals, families, and businesses in the United States. It operates through three segments: Commercial Banking, HSA Bank, and Consumer Banking.

Featured Articles

