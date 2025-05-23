Lazard Asset Management LLC Lowers Holdings in DiamondRock Hospitality (NYSE:DRH)

Lazard Asset Management LLC cut its holdings in shares of DiamondRock Hospitality (NYSE:DRH – Free Report) by 15.1% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 33,767 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 6,002 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC’s holdings in DiamondRock Hospitality were worth $303,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in shares of DiamondRock Hospitality by 18.7% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 5,716,469 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $51,620,000 after acquiring an additional 901,600 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its position in DiamondRock Hospitality by 45.2% during the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 138,327 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,249,000 after buying an additional 43,088 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in DiamondRock Hospitality during the fourth quarter worth approximately $5,839,000. Cbre Investment Management Listed Real Assets LLC purchased a new position in DiamondRock Hospitality during the fourth quarter worth approximately $14,889,000. Finally, Barclays PLC lifted its position in DiamondRock Hospitality by 37.6% during the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 368,616 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $3,219,000 after buying an additional 100,805 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSE DRH opened at $7.49 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $1.54 billion, a PE ratio of 26.73, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.06 and a beta of 1.33. The company has a quick ratio of 1.73, a current ratio of 1.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66. DiamondRock Hospitality has a 52-week low of $6.19 and a 52-week high of $10.00. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $7.42 and a 200 day moving average price of $8.38.

DiamondRock Hospitality ( NYSE:DRH Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 1st. The real estate investment trust reported $0.19 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.17 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $254.85 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $256.47 million. DiamondRock Hospitality had a return on equity of 4.25% and a net margin of 6.30%. The firm’s revenue was up .5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.17 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that DiamondRock Hospitality will post 0.96 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 11th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 28th were paid a dividend of $0.08 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 28th. This is an increase from DiamondRock Hospitality’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.03. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.28%. DiamondRock Hospitality’s dividend payout ratio is currently 177.78%.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Bank of America upgraded DiamondRock Hospitality from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $9.50 price objective on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 30th. Evercore ISI lowered their price objective on DiamondRock Hospitality from $10.00 to $9.00 and set an “in-line” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 28th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on DiamondRock Hospitality from $10.50 to $9.50 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, February 18th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on DiamondRock Hospitality from $9.00 to $7.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 22nd. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on DiamondRock Hospitality from $8.00 to $8.25 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, May 2nd. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $9.04.

About DiamondRock Hospitality

DiamondRock Hospitality Company is a self-advised real estate investment trust (REIT) that is an owner of a leading portfolio of geographically diversified hotels concentrated in leisure destinations and top gateway markets. The Company currently owns 36 premium quality hotels with over 9,700 rooms. The Company has strategically positioned its portfolio to be operated both under leading global brand families as well as independent boutique hotels in the lifestyle segment.

