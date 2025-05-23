Lazard Asset Management LLC Has $331,000 Stock Holdings in Pilgrim’s Pride Co. (NASDAQ:PPC)

Lazard Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Pilgrim’s Pride Co. (NASDAQ:PPC – Free Report) by 193.5% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 7,306 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,817 shares during the quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Pilgrim’s Pride were worth $331,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. AQR Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Pilgrim’s Pride by 44.1% during the fourth quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 1,883,708 shares of the company’s stock worth $85,502,000 after buying an additional 576,438 shares in the last quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Pilgrim’s Pride by 26.8% during the fourth quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. now owns 1,845,480 shares of the company’s stock worth $83,766,000 after purchasing an additional 389,967 shares during the last quarter. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S grew its holdings in shares of Pilgrim’s Pride by 156.4% during the fourth quarter. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S now owns 333,077 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,118,000 after purchasing an additional 203,192 shares during the last quarter. Ruffer LLP acquired a new position in shares of Pilgrim’s Pride in the fourth quarter worth approximately $8,381,000. Finally, Advisors Preferred LLC acquired a new position in shares of Pilgrim’s Pride in the fourth quarter worth approximately $8,601,000. 16.64% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Pilgrim's Pride alerts:

Pilgrim’s Pride Stock Down 3.4%

PPC stock opened at $49.19 on Friday. Pilgrim’s Pride Co. has a fifty-two week low of $33.70 and a fifty-two week high of $57.16. The business’s 50-day moving average is $50.87 and its two-hundred day moving average is $50.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 1.31 and a current ratio of 2.01. The company has a market cap of $11.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.79 and a beta of 0.51.

Pilgrim’s Pride Increases Dividend

Pilgrim’s Pride ( NASDAQ:PPC Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 30th. The company reported $1.31 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.26 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $4.46 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.53 billion. Pilgrim’s Pride had a return on equity of 32.83% and a net margin of 6.08%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 2.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.77 earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that Pilgrim’s Pride Co. will post 5.13 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a special dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 24th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 3rd were paid a $6.30 dividend. This is a positive change from Pilgrim’s Pride’s previous special dividend of $2.75. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, April 3rd.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

PPC has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Santander initiated coverage on Pilgrim’s Pride in a research note on Wednesday, March 5th. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on Pilgrim’s Pride from $47.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, March 17th. Finally, Wall Street Zen cut Pilgrim’s Pride from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Pilgrim’s Pride currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $48.40.

Get Our Latest Stock Report on Pilgrim’s Pride

Pilgrim’s Pride Profile

(Free Report)

Pilgrim’s Pride Corp. engages in the production, processing, marketing, and distribution of fresh, frozen and value-added chicken and pork products to retailers, distributors, and foodservice operators. It operates through the following segments: U.S., U.K. and Europe, and Mexico. The company was founded by Lonnie A.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PPC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Pilgrim’s Pride Co. (NASDAQ:PPC – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Pilgrim's Pride Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pilgrim's Pride and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.