Lazard Asset Management LLC Has $308,000 Holdings in The Brink’s Company (NYSE:BCO)

Lazard Asset Management LLC lowered its stake in The Brink’s Company (NYSE:BCO – Free Report) by 89.8% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 3,339 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 29,435 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Brink’s were worth $308,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Sound Income Strategies LLC lifted its position in shares of Brink’s by 13.6% in the fourth quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 69,930 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $6,487,000 after buying an additional 8,352 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in shares of Brink’s by 23.7% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 298,386 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $27,681,000 after purchasing an additional 57,109 shares during the last quarter. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd lifted its position in shares of Brink’s by 3.6% during the 4th quarter. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd now owns 5,289 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $491,000 after purchasing an additional 184 shares during the last quarter. Choreo LLC acquired a new position in shares of Brink’s during the 4th quarter worth about $463,000. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers lifted its position in shares of Brink’s by 3.3% during the 4th quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 157,058 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $14,570,000 after purchasing an additional 5,014 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.96% of the company’s stock.
Brink’s Price Performance
NYSE BCO opened at $83.38 on Friday. The Brink’s Company has a twelve month low of $80.21 and a twelve month high of $115.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.76, a quick ratio of 1.57 and a current ratio of 1.57. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.50 billion, a PE ratio of 31.58 and a beta of 1.42. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $87.86 and a 200 day simple moving average of $91.23.
Brink’s Increases Dividend
The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 2nd. Investors of record on Monday, May 19th will be paid a dividend of $0.255 per share. This represents a $1.02 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.22%. This is a positive change from Brink’s’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.24. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, May 19th. Brink’s’s payout ratio is currently 27.57%.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
Separately, Wall Street Zen cut Brink’s from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, March 8th.
Brink’s Company Profile
The Brink’s Co engages in providing cash management services, digital retail solutions, and ATM managed services. It operates through the following geographical segments: North America, Latin America, Europe, and Rest of World. The North America segment operates in the U.S. and Canada. The Latin America segment refers to the operations in Latin American countries.
