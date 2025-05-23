Lazard Asset Management LLC Cuts Stock Holdings in Knife River Co. (NYSE:KNF)

Lazard Asset Management LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Knife River Co. (NYSE:KNF – Free Report) by 14.8% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,536 shares of the company’s stock after selling 613 shares during the quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Knife River were worth $358,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of KNF. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Knife River during the 4th quarter valued at about $1,951,000. Granahan Investment Management LLC grew its position in shares of Knife River by 35.9% in the fourth quarter. Granahan Investment Management LLC now owns 161,577 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,423,000 after purchasing an additional 42,720 shares in the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG increased its holdings in shares of Knife River by 10.2% in the fourth quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 180,087 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,304,000 after purchasing an additional 16,625 shares during the last quarter. Driehaus Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Knife River by 3.7% in the fourth quarter. Driehaus Capital Management LLC now owns 983,212 shares of the company’s stock valued at $99,934,000 after purchasing an additional 34,747 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cetera Investment Advisers lifted its position in Knife River by 14.4% during the fourth quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 9,782 shares of the company’s stock worth $994,000 after buying an additional 1,234 shares in the last quarter. 80.11% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

KNF has been the subject of several analyst reports. Stephens restated an “overweight” rating and issued a $120.00 target price on shares of Knife River in a report on Friday, February 14th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on shares of Knife River from $102.00 to $114.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 13th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $112.80.

Shares of Knife River stock opened at $96.70 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $93.15 and a 200 day moving average of $97.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 1.64 and a current ratio of 2.67. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.32, a PEG ratio of 2.36 and a beta of 0.96. Knife River Co. has a fifty-two week low of $66.13 and a fifty-two week high of $108.83.

Knife River (NYSE:KNF – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 6th. The company reported ($1.21) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.89) by ($0.32). Knife River had a return on equity of 14.82% and a net margin of 6.96%. The firm had revenue of $353.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $343.98 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($0.84) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts predict that Knife River Co. will post 4.11 earnings per share for the current year.

About Knife River

Knife River Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides aggregates- led construction materials and contracting services in the United States. It operates through Pacific, Northwest, Mountain, Central, and Energy Services segments. The company mines, processes, and sells construction aggregates, including crushed stone and sand, and gravel; and produces and sells asphalt and ready-mix concrete.

