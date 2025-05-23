Janus Henderson Group PLC Has $1.30 Million Stock Holdings in Freshworks Inc. (NASDAQ:FRSH)

Janus Henderson Group PLC raised its position in Freshworks Inc. (NASDAQ:FRSH – Free Report) by 10.0% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 80,501 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 7,300 shares during the period. Janus Henderson Group PLC’s holdings in Freshworks were worth $1,302,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of FRSH. Jasper Ridge Partners L.P. raised its stake in shares of Freshworks by 39.9% during the 4th quarter. Jasper Ridge Partners L.P. now owns 42,719 shares of the company’s stock worth $691,000 after purchasing an additional 12,180 shares in the last quarter. Graham Capital Management L.P. raised its position in Freshworks by 342.2% during the fourth quarter. Graham Capital Management L.P. now owns 112,427 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,818,000 after acquiring an additional 87,000 shares in the last quarter. Focus Partners Wealth bought a new stake in Freshworks during the fourth quarter worth $167,000. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc lifted its stake in Freshworks by 81.6% in the fourth quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 108,972 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,762,000 after acquiring an additional 48,950 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG grew its position in shares of Freshworks by 15.8% in the 4th quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 513,810 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,308,000 after acquiring an additional 70,001 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.58% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

FRSH has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Robert W. Baird set a $18.00 target price on shares of Freshworks in a report on Wednesday, February 12th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Freshworks from $14.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 1st. Piper Sandler restated an “overweight” rating and issued a $22.00 price objective (up previously from $20.00) on shares of Freshworks in a research note on Wednesday, April 30th. Barclays raised their price objective on Freshworks from $14.00 to $20.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 12th. Finally, JMP Securities reiterated a “market outperform” rating and set a $27.00 target price on shares of Freshworks in a research note on Wednesday, April 30th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $20.21.

Freshworks Stock Performance

Shares of Freshworks stock opened at $14.63 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $14.11 and a 200-day moving average of $15.72. Freshworks Inc. has a 52-week low of $10.81 and a 52-week high of $19.77. The stock has a market cap of $4.32 billion, a PE ratio of -45.72 and a beta of 0.97.

Freshworks (NASDAQ:FRSH – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 29th. The company reported $0.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.13 by $0.05. Freshworks had a negative net margin of 13.24% and a negative return on equity of 6.63%. The firm had revenue of $196.27 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $191.90 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.10 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that Freshworks Inc. will post -0.19 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity at Freshworks

In other news, Director Jennifer H. Taylor sold 4,685 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.41, for a total transaction of $72,195.85. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 37,895 shares in the company, valued at approximately $583,961.95. This represents a 11.00% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Mika Yamamoto sold 2,859 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.74, for a total value of $47,859.66. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 615,893 shares in the company, valued at $10,310,048.82. The trade was a 0.46% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 39,421 shares of company stock worth $603,164. Company insiders own 11.17% of the company’s stock.

Freshworks Company Profile

Freshworks Inc, a software development company, provides software-as-a-service products worldwide. It offers Freshworks Customer Service Suite, which provides automated, personalized self-service on various channels, including web, chat, mobile messaging, email, and social; Freshdesk, a ticketing-centric customer service solution; Freshsuccess, a customer success solution; and Freshchat that provides agents with a modern conversational experience to proactively engage customers across digital messaging channels.

Further Reading

