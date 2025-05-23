Janus Henderson Group PLC Buys 134 Shares of F5, Inc. (NASDAQ:FFIV)

Janus Henderson Group PLC grew its stake in F5, Inc. (NASDAQ:FFIV – Free Report) by 2.2% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 6,226 shares of the network technology company’s stock after buying an additional 134 shares during the period. Janus Henderson Group PLC’s holdings in F5 were worth $1,566,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in FFIV. Gotham Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of F5 by 6.6% during the 4th quarter. Gotham Asset Management LLC now owns 86,319 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $21,707,000 after acquiring an additional 5,380 shares during the period. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc lifted its holdings in F5 by 11.4% during the fourth quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 45,663 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $11,483,000 after purchasing an additional 4,671 shares in the last quarter. Ethic Inc. boosted its position in shares of F5 by 32.5% in the fourth quarter. Ethic Inc. now owns 5,965 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $1,500,000 after purchasing an additional 1,462 shares during the period. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. increased its stake in shares of F5 by 26.3% in the fourth quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. now owns 227,487 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $57,206,000 after purchasing an additional 47,395 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG raised its position in shares of F5 by 10.9% during the 4th quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 300,464 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $75,558,000 after purchasing an additional 29,453 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 90.66% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Marianne Budnik sold 1,872 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $260.72, for a total transaction of $488,067.84. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,207 shares in the company, valued at approximately $314,689.04. This represents a 60.80% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Francois Locoh-Donou sold 1,300 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $264.54, for a total transaction of $343,902.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 151,700 shares in the company, valued at $40,130,718. This trade represents a 0.85% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 9,305 shares of company stock worth $2,561,360. 0.52% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

F5 stock opened at $284.48 on Friday. F5, Inc. has a 52-week low of $164.45 and a 52-week high of $313.00. The company has a market cap of $16.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.28, a PEG ratio of 3.85 and a beta of 1.00. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $266.63 and its 200 day moving average is $267.34.

F5 (NASDAQ:FFIV – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 28th. The network technology company reported $3.42 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.11 by $0.31. F5 had a net margin of 20.58% and a return on equity of 20.98%. The firm had revenue of $590.16 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $719.91 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $2.91 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that F5, Inc. will post 11.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on FFIV shares. Bank of America upped their target price on shares of F5 from $180.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a report on Friday, January 31st. Piper Sandler upped their price objective on F5 from $262.00 to $269.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 29th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on F5 from $269.00 to $280.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 29th. Wall Street Zen downgraded F5 from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $320.00 price objective on shares of F5 in a research report on Tuesday, April 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $282.56.

F5, Inc provides multi-cloud application security and delivery solutions in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific region. The company’s distributed cloud services enable its customers to deploy, secure, and operate applications in any architecture, from on-premises to the public cloud.

