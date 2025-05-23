Home Depot (NYSE:HD) Price Target Lowered to $450.00 at DA Davidson

Home Depot (NYSE:HD – Free Report) had its target price cut by DA Davidson from $470.00 to $450.00 in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday. DA Davidson also issued estimates for Home Depot’s Q2 2026 earnings at $4.59 EPS and FY2027 earnings at $16.83 EPS.

A number of other research firms also recently commented on HD. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on Home Depot from $445.00 to $420.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 8th. Gordon Haskett downgraded Home Depot from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, April 4th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price objective on Home Depot from $431.00 to $424.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 26th. Piper Sandler lowered their target price on Home Depot from $435.00 to $418.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, March 24th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on Home Depot from $450.00 to $410.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, May 5th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-one have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Home Depot has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $427.92.

Get Home Depot alerts:

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on Home Depot

Home Depot Stock Performance

Home Depot stock opened at $365.95 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $359.62 and its 200-day moving average is $387.46. The company has a market cap of $363.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.86, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.03 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.65, a current ratio of 1.13 and a quick ratio of 0.31. Home Depot has a 12 month low of $323.77 and a 12 month high of $439.37.

Home Depot (NYSE:HD – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 20th. The home improvement retailer reported $3.56 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.59 by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $39.86 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $39.24 billion. Home Depot had a return on equity of 452.60% and a net margin of 9.45%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $3.63 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Home Depot will post 15.13 earnings per share for the current year.

Home Depot Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 18th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 5th will be paid a dividend of $2.30 per share. This represents a $9.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.51%. Home Depot’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 62.42%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Home Depot

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. POM Investment Strategies LLC grew its position in shares of Home Depot by 1.1% in the 4th quarter. POM Investment Strategies LLC now owns 2,117 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $824,000 after acquiring an additional 24 shares in the last quarter. Center for Financial Planning Inc. grew its position in shares of Home Depot by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. Center for Financial Planning Inc. now owns 4,653 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $1,810,000 after acquiring an additional 24 shares in the last quarter. Marino Stram & Associates LLC grew its position in shares of Home Depot by 2.3% in the 4th quarter. Marino Stram & Associates LLC now owns 1,108 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $431,000 after acquiring an additional 25 shares in the last quarter. Live Oak Private Wealth LLC grew its position in shares of Home Depot by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. Live Oak Private Wealth LLC now owns 4,915 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $1,912,000 after acquiring an additional 25 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mezzasalma Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Home Depot by 4.0% in the 4th quarter. Mezzasalma Advisors LLC now owns 655 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $255,000 after acquiring an additional 25 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.86% of the company’s stock.

About Home Depot

(Get Free Report)

The Home Depot, Inc operates as a home improvement retailer in the United States and internationally. It sells various building materials, home improvement products, lawn and garden products, and décor products, as well as facilities maintenance, repair, and operations products. The company also offers installation services for flooring, water heaters, bath, garage doors, cabinets, cabinet makeovers, countertops, sheds, furnaces and central air systems, and windows.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Home Depot Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Home Depot and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.