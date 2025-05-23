Goosehead Insurance, Inc (NASDAQ:GSHD) Receives $115.40 Average Price Target from Brokerages

Goosehead Insurance, Inc (NASDAQ:GSHD – Get Free Report) has earned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the ten ratings firms that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, four have issued a hold recommendation and five have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $115.40.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on GSHD. BMO Capital Markets cut their price target on shares of Goosehead Insurance from $148.00 to $142.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 28th. UBS Group cut their price target on shares of Goosehead Insurance from $145.00 to $140.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 28th. Bank of America increased their price target on shares of Goosehead Insurance from $39.00 to $43.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 25th. Truist Financial reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $90.00 price target (up previously from $80.00) on shares of Goosehead Insurance in a report on Tuesday, February 25th. Finally, JMP Securities reiterated a “market outperform” rating and issued a $150.00 price target on shares of Goosehead Insurance in a report on Thursday, April 24th.

In other Goosehead Insurance news, Director Thomas Mcconnon sold 205,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $121.35, for a total transaction of $24,876,750.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 339,008 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $41,138,620.80. This trade represents a 37.68% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . Also, major shareholder & Robyn Jones Descendants Mark sold 500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.12, for a total transaction of $60,060.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 132,349 shares in the company, valued at $15,897,761.88. This represents a 0.38% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last three months, insiders have sold 413,883 shares of company stock valued at $48,268,964. Insiders own 48.35% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Intech Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Goosehead Insurance by 28.2% during the 1st quarter. Intech Investment Management LLC now owns 11,179 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,320,000 after purchasing an additional 2,461 shares during the last quarter. UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC boosted its position in shares of Goosehead Insurance by 5.8% in the first quarter. UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC now owns 58,395 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,894,000 after acquiring an additional 3,218 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Goosehead Insurance by 86.6% in the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 354,775 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,885,000 after acquiring an additional 164,693 shares during the last quarter. Select Equity Group L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Goosehead Insurance in the first quarter worth approximately $1,157,000. Finally, MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Goosehead Insurance by 4.5% in the first quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. now owns 13,369 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,578,000 after acquiring an additional 578 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of Goosehead Insurance stock opened at $107.24 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $4.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 148.95, a PEG ratio of 5.17 and a beta of 1.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 37.70, a quick ratio of 1.55 and a current ratio of 1.55. Goosehead Insurance has a one year low of $54.80 and a one year high of $130.39. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $108.49 and a two-hundred day moving average of $111.64.

Goosehead Insurance (NASDAQ:GSHD – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 23rd. The company reported $0.26 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.24 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $75.58 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $78.59 million. Goosehead Insurance had a net margin of 6.77% and a return on equity of 284.41%. Goosehead Insurance’s quarterly revenue was up 17.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.28 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Goosehead Insurance will post 0.83 earnings per share for the current year.

Goosehead Insurance, Inc operates as a holding company for Goosehead Financial, LLC that engages in the provision of personal lines insurance agency services in the United States. The company offers homeowner’s, automotive, dwelling property, flood, wind, earthquake, excess liability or umbrella, motorcycle, recreational vehicle, general liability, property, and life insurance products and services.

