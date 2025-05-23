Global Ship Lease, Inc. (NYSE:GSL) Shares Acquired by Janus Henderson Group PLC

Janus Henderson Group PLC lifted its holdings in shares of Global Ship Lease, Inc. (NYSE:GSL – Free Report) by 18.2% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 54,594 shares of the shipping company’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,415 shares during the period. Janus Henderson Group PLC owned about 0.15% of Global Ship Lease worth $1,192,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of GSL. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC grew its holdings in Global Ship Lease by 6,856.5% during the 4th quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 1,600 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 1,577 shares during the last quarter. SBI Securities Co. Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Global Ship Lease during the fourth quarter valued at $37,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in Global Ship Lease during the 4th quarter worth about $46,000. R Squared Ltd purchased a new stake in Global Ship Lease during the 4th quarter worth about $50,000. Finally, WealthCollab LLC raised its stake in Global Ship Lease by 64.1% in the 4th quarter. WealthCollab LLC now owns 2,615 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $57,000 after purchasing an additional 1,021 shares during the last quarter. 50.08% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Global Ship Lease alerts:

Global Ship Lease Stock Performance

NYSE GSL opened at $24.96 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $21.99 and its 200 day moving average price is $22.18. The company has a current ratio of 1.64, a quick ratio of 1.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. Global Ship Lease, Inc. has a twelve month low of $17.73 and a twelve month high of $30.32. The company has a market capitalization of $884.76 million, a PE ratio of 2.76 and a beta of 1.10.

Global Ship Lease Increases Dividend

Global Ship Lease ( NYSE:GSL Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 19th. The shipping company reported $2.65 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.27 by $0.38. The company had revenue of $190.98 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $171.73 million. Global Ship Lease had a net margin of 46.38% and a return on equity of 27.88%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $2.53 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Global Ship Lease, Inc. will post 9.74 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 3rd. Investors of record on Friday, May 23rd will be given a dividend of $0.525 per share. This is a positive change from Global Ship Lease’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.45. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 23rd. This represents a $2.10 annualized dividend and a yield of 8.41%. Global Ship Lease’s dividend payout ratio is 19.83%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms have issued reports on GSL. Clarkson Capital cut shares of Global Ship Lease from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $28.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Thursday. Jefferies Financial Group raised their target price on shares of Global Ship Lease from $28.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday. Finally, Wall Street Zen raised shares of Global Ship Lease from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on Global Ship Lease

Global Ship Lease Company Profile

(Free Report)

Global Ship Lease, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in owning and chartering of containerships under fixed-rate charters to container shipping companies worldwide. As of March 11, 2024, it owned 68 mid-sized and smaller containerships, ranging from 2,207 to 11,040 twenty-foot equivalent unit (TEU), with an aggregate capacity of 375,406 TEU.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Global Ship Lease Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Global Ship Lease and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.