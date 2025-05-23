Focus Partners Wealth Makes New Investment in Woodward, Inc. (NASDAQ:WWD)

Focus Partners Wealth acquired a new position in shares of Woodward, Inc. (NASDAQ:WWD – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund acquired 1,764 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $294,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of WWD. Barclays PLC lifted its holdings in shares of Woodward by 51.4% in the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 42,189 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $7,236,000 after acquiring an additional 14,326 shares during the last quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in Woodward during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $235,000. UMB Bank n.a. raised its position in Woodward by 52.0% during the fourth quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 374 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $62,000 after purchasing an additional 128 shares during the period. Atomi Financial Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Woodward by 5.1% in the 4th quarter. Atomi Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,355 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $225,000 after purchasing an additional 66 shares during the last quarter. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Woodward by 726.6% in the 4th quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 23,111 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $3,846,000 after purchasing an additional 20,315 shares during the period. 81.18% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Woodward alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts have weighed in on WWD shares. Truist Financial boosted their price objective on shares of Woodward from $205.00 to $209.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 29th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a $187.00 price objective on shares of Woodward and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, April 14th. UBS Group raised their price objective on shares of Woodward from $200.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 29th. Wall Street Zen upgraded Woodward from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 29th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on Woodward from $175.00 to $193.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 30th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Woodward has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $195.00.

Insider Transactions at Woodward

In other Woodward news, Director John D. Cohn sold 2,800 shares of Woodward stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $191.52, for a total transaction of $536,256.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 20,965 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,015,216.80. The trade was a 11.78% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Charles P. Blankenship sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $214.38, for a total transaction of $1,071,900.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 72,878 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $15,623,585.64. The trade was a 6.42% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 35,700 shares of company stock valued at $6,823,600 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 0.82% of the company’s stock.

Woodward Stock Down 0.9%

Woodward stock opened at $206.00 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $184.89 and its 200 day moving average price is $181.81. The company has a quick ratio of 1.19, a current ratio of 1.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. The firm has a market cap of $12.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.51, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.37 and a beta of 1.24. Woodward, Inc. has a 52 week low of $145.98 and a 52 week high of $216.95.

Woodward (NASDAQ:WWD – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Monday, April 28th. The technology company reported $1.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.44 by $0.25. The business had revenue of $883.63 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $838.61 million. Woodward had a net margin of 11.18% and a return on equity of 16.76%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.62 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Woodward, Inc. will post 6.15 earnings per share for the current year.

Woodward Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 5th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 22nd will be given a $0.28 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 22nd. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.54%. Woodward’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 18.09%.

Woodward Company Profile

(Free Report)

Woodward, Inc designs, manufactures, and services control solutions for the aerospace and industrial markets worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Aerospace and Industrial. The Aerospace segment provides fuel pumps, metering units, actuators, air valves, specialty valves, fuel nozzles, and thrust reverser actuation systems for turbine engines and nacelles, and flight deck controls, actuators, servocontrols, motors, and sensors for aircraft.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WWD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Woodward, Inc. (NASDAQ:WWD – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Woodward Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Woodward and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.