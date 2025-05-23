Focus Partners Wealth Invests $247,000 in Five Below, Inc. (NASDAQ:FIVE)

Focus Partners Wealth bought a new position in shares of Five Below, Inc. (NASDAQ:FIVE – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 2,355 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $247,000.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in FIVE. Proficio Capital Partners LLC acquired a new position in Five Below during the 4th quarter worth approximately $31,000. UMB Bank n.a. grew its stake in shares of Five Below by 156.9% during the fourth quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 334 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 204 shares in the last quarter. Coppell Advisory Solutions LLC grew its stake in shares of Five Below by 143.8% during the fourth quarter. Coppell Advisory Solutions LLC now owns 429 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 253 shares in the last quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Five Below by 2,936.8% in the fourth quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 577 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $61,000 after buying an additional 558 shares during the last quarter. Finally, R Squared Ltd purchased a new position in Five Below in the fourth quarter valued at $68,000.

FIVE stock opened at $110.03 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $78.27 and a 200 day moving average price of $88.49. Five Below, Inc. has a 12 month low of $52.38 and a 12 month high of $141.70. The company has a market cap of $6.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.69, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.19 and a beta of 0.87.

Five Below ( NASDAQ:FIVE Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 19th. The specialty retailer reported $3.48 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.38 by $0.10. Five Below had a net margin of 7.02% and a return on equity of 18.03%. The company had revenue of $1.39 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.38 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $3.65 earnings per share. Five Below’s quarterly revenue was up 4.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts anticipate that Five Below, Inc. will post 4.93 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of analysts have issued reports on the company. Truist Financial lifted their price target on Five Below from $65.00 to $81.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, May 5th. Telsey Advisory Group boosted their target price on Five Below from $85.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, May 2nd. Mizuho lowered their price target on Five Below from $105.00 to $88.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, March 20th. DA Davidson dropped their price target on shares of Five Below from $50.00 to $25.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 14th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price objective on shares of Five Below from $94.00 to $107.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Five Below has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $97.50.

In other news, EVP Ronald James Masciantonio sold 584 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.04, for a total transaction of $45,575.36. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 12,658 shares in the company, valued at $987,830.32. This represents a 4.41% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Corporate insiders own 1.90% of the company’s stock.

Five Below, Inc operates as a specialty value retailer in the United States. The company offers range of accessories, which includes novelty socks, sunglasses, jewelry, scarves, gloves, hair accessories, athletic tops and bottoms, and t-shirts, as well as nail polish, lip gloss, fragrance, and branded cosmetics; and personalized living space products, such as lamps, posters, frames, fleece blankets, plush items, pillows, candles, incense, lighting, novelty décor, accent furniture, and related items, as well as provides storage options.

