Deutsche Bank AG Acquires 68,676 Shares of Archer Aviation Inc. (NYSE:ACHR)

Deutsche Bank AG lifted its position in Archer Aviation Inc. (NYSE:ACHR – Free Report) by 49.1% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 208,499 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 68,676 shares during the quarter. Deutsche Bank AG’s holdings in Archer Aviation were worth $2,033,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in ACHR. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new stake in shares of Archer Aviation in the 4th quarter worth $1,068,000. Aspiring Ventures LLC bought a new stake in shares of Archer Aviation in the 4th quarter worth $133,000. PFG Investments LLC grew its stake in shares of Archer Aviation by 16.3% in the 4th quarter. PFG Investments LLC now owns 22,821 shares of the company’s stock worth $223,000 after acquiring an additional 3,192 shares in the last quarter. Dumont & Blake Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Archer Aviation in the 4th quarter worth $160,000. Finally, Spire Wealth Management grew its stake in shares of Archer Aviation by 266.7% in the 4th quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 16,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $161,000 after acquiring an additional 12,000 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 59.34% of the company’s stock.

Get Archer Aviation alerts:

Archer Aviation Price Performance

ACHR opened at $10.60 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $5.82 billion, a P/E ratio of -8.03 and a beta of 3.13. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $8.42 and a 200 day moving average of $8.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a quick ratio of 6.03 and a current ratio of 6.03. Archer Aviation Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $2.82 and a fifty-two week high of $13.92.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Archer Aviation ( NYSE:ACHR Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 12th. The company reported ($0.17) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.21) by $0.04. On average, research analysts expect that Archer Aviation Inc. will post -1.32 EPS for the current year.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $12.50 target price on shares of Archer Aviation in a research note on Tuesday, May 13th. Cantor Fitzgerald restated an “overweight” rating and set a $13.00 price target on shares of Archer Aviation in a research report on Friday, May 16th. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and set a $13.00 price target on shares of Archer Aviation in a research report on Tuesday, May 13th. Raymond James increased their price target on shares of Archer Aviation from $11.00 to $12.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 21st. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group increased their price target on shares of Archer Aviation from $13.00 to $13.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $12.50.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on Archer Aviation

Insider Buying and Selling at Archer Aviation

In other Archer Aviation news, CTO Thomas Paul Muniz sold 99,224 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.70, for a total transaction of $764,024.80. Following the sale, the chief technology officer now directly owns 1,131,443 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,712,111.10. This represents a 8.06% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, insider Tosha Perkins sold 33,335 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.04, for a total transaction of $234,678.40. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 262,673 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,849,217.92. This trade represents a 11.26% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 705,844 shares of company stock valued at $6,583,103 over the last three months. 7.65% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About Archer Aviation

(Free Report)

Archer Aviation Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in designs, develops, and operates electric vertical takeoff and landing aircraft for use in urban air mobility. The company was formerly known as Atlas Crest Investment Corp. and changed its name to Archer Aviation Inc The company is headquartered in San Jose, California.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ACHR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Archer Aviation Inc. (NYSE:ACHR – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Archer Aviation Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Archer Aviation and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.