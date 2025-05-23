Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) Holdings Increased by BNP Paribas

BNP Paribas boosted its holdings in shares of Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 0.8% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 459,904 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,433 shares during the period. Amazon.com accounts for 4.6% of BNP Paribas’ portfolio, making the stock its 5th biggest holding. BNP Paribas’ holdings in Amazon.com were worth $109,777,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Accordant Advisory Group Inc grew its stake in shares of Amazon.com by 400.0% in the 4th quarter. Accordant Advisory Group Inc now owns 125 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Prudent Man Investment Management Inc. purchased a new position in Amazon.com during the fourth quarter valued at $27,000. LSV Asset Management bought a new stake in Amazon.com in the fourth quarter worth $35,000. Perritt Capital Management Inc grew its stake in shares of Amazon.com by 72.7% in the fourth quarter. Perritt Capital Management Inc now owns 190 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $42,000 after acquiring an additional 80 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Quattro Financial Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Amazon.com by 23.8% in the fourth quarter. Quattro Financial Advisors LLC now owns 234 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $51,000 after acquiring an additional 45 shares during the last quarter. 72.20% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Amazon.com alerts:

Amazon.com Price Performance

NASDAQ AMZN opened at $203.10 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. Amazon.com, Inc. has a 12 month low of $151.61 and a 12 month high of $242.52. The stock has a market cap of $2.16 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.73, a PEG ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 1.30. The company’s 50 day moving average is $189.89 and its two-hundred day moving average is $208.79.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Amazon.com ( NASDAQ:AMZN Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 1st. The e-commerce giant reported $1.59 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.38 by $0.21. The firm had revenue of $155.67 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $154.96 billion. Amazon.com had a net margin of 9.29% and a return on equity of 24.25%. The company’s revenue was up 8.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.98 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 6.31 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on AMZN shares. Oppenheimer lowered their price target on Amazon.com from $260.00 to $220.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 28th. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their target price on shares of Amazon.com from $248.00 to $245.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 2nd. Evercore ISI reduced their price target on shares of Amazon.com from $270.00 to $260.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 2nd. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their price objective on shares of Amazon.com from $250.00 to $240.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 22nd. Finally, Maxim Group upped their price objective on Amazon.com from $260.00 to $280.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 7th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and forty-four have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Amazon.com presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $244.09.

View Our Latest Report on Amazon.com

Insider Buying and Selling at Amazon.com

In related news, Director Keith Brian Alexander sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $210.68, for a total transaction of $210,680.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 5,465 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,151,366.20. This represents a 15.47% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, SVP David Zapolsky sold 19,212 shares of Amazon.com stock in a transaction on Monday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $217.50, for a total transaction of $4,178,610.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 49,950 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,864,125. This represents a 27.78% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 29,996 shares of company stock valued at $6,316,899 over the last ninety days. 9.70% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Amazon.com Profile

(Free Report)

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products, advertising, and subscriptions service through online and physical stores in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). It also manufactures and sells electronic devices, including Kindle, Fire tablets, Fire TVs, Echo, Ring, Blink, and eero; and develops and produces media content.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AMZN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Amazon.com Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Amazon.com and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.